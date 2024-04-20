2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

Results from qualifying at the Chinese Grand Prix, Round 5 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20 sends sparks flying. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix,
PosDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m34.742s1m33.794s1m33.660s
2Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m35.457s1m34.026s1m33.982s
3Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m35.116s1m34.652s1m34.148s
4Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m34.842s1m34.460s1m34.165s
5Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m35.014s1m34.659s1m34.273s
6Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m34.797s1m34.399s1m34.289s
7Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m34.970s1m34.368s1m34.297s
8George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m35.084s1m34.609s1m34.433s
9Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m35.068s1m34.667s1m34.604s
10Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m35.169s1m34.769s1m34.665s
11Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m35.334s1m34.838s 
12Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m35.443s1m34.934s 
13Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m35.356s1m35.223s 
14Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m35.384s1m35.241s 
15Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m35.287s1m35.463s 
16Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m35.505s  
17Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m35.516s  
18Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m35.573s  
19Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m35.746s  
20Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing1m36.358s  

Max Verstappen secured Red Bull's 100th F1 pole position with a dominant performance in Shanghai.

Verstappen beat teammate Sergio Perez by 0.3s to take top spot.

Fernando Alonso was brilliant throughout qualifying, securing third for Aston Martin, 0.488s off the pace.

Lando Norris was once again ahead of Oscar Piastri, while Ferrari were disappointed with sixth and seventh.

George Russell was the sole Mercedes in eighth, just ahead of Nico Hulkenberg and Valtteri Bottas.

