2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Results from qualifying at the Chinese Grand Prix, Round 5 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m34.742s
|1m33.794s
|1m33.660s
|2
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m35.457s
|1m34.026s
|1m33.982s
|3
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m35.116s
|1m34.652s
|1m34.148s
|4
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m34.842s
|1m34.460s
|1m34.165s
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m35.014s
|1m34.659s
|1m34.273s
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m34.797s
|1m34.399s
|1m34.289s
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m34.970s
|1m34.368s
|1m34.297s
|8
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m35.084s
|1m34.609s
|1m34.433s
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m35.068s
|1m34.667s
|1m34.604s
|10
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m35.169s
|1m34.769s
|1m34.665s
|11
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m35.334s
|1m34.838s
|12
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m35.443s
|1m34.934s
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m35.356s
|1m35.223s
|14
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m35.384s
|1m35.241s
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m35.287s
|1m35.463s
|16
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m35.505s
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m35.516s
|18
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m35.573s
|19
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m35.746s
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|1m36.358s
Max Verstappen secured Red Bull's 100th F1 pole position with a dominant performance in Shanghai.
Verstappen beat teammate Sergio Perez by 0.3s to take top spot.
Fernando Alonso was brilliant throughout qualifying, securing third for Aston Martin, 0.488s off the pace.
Lando Norris was once again ahead of Oscar Piastri, while Ferrari were disappointed with sixth and seventh.
George Russell was the sole Mercedes in eighth, just ahead of Nico Hulkenberg and Valtteri Bottas.