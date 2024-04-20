2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m34.742s 1m33.794s 1m33.660s 2 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m35.457s 1m34.026s 1m33.982s 3 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m35.116s 1m34.652s 1m34.148s 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m34.842s 1m34.460s 1m34.165s 5 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m35.014s 1m34.659s 1m34.273s 6 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m34.797s 1m34.399s 1m34.289s 7 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m34.970s 1m34.368s 1m34.297s 8 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m35.084s 1m34.609s 1m34.433s 9 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m35.068s 1m34.667s 1m34.604s 10 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m35.169s 1m34.769s 1m34.665s 11 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m35.334s 1m34.838s 12 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m35.443s 1m34.934s 13 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m35.356s 1m35.223s 14 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m35.384s 1m35.241s 15 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m35.287s 1m35.463s 16 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m35.505s 17 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m35.516s 18 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m35.573s 19 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m35.746s 20 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 1m36.358s

Max Verstappen secured Red Bull's 100th F1 pole position with a dominant performance in Shanghai.

Verstappen beat teammate Sergio Perez by 0.3s to take top spot.

Fernando Alonso was brilliant throughout qualifying, securing third for Aston Martin, 0.488s off the pace.

Lando Norris was once again ahead of Oscar Piastri, while Ferrari were disappointed with sixth and seventh.

George Russell was the sole Mercedes in eighth, just ahead of Nico Hulkenberg and Valtteri Bottas.