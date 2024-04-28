Revealed: Sergio Perez's key demand from Red Bull in a new contract

The key request from Sergio Perez in a new contract from Red Bull surrounds its length, Helmut Marko says.

Perez is into the final year of his deal as Max Verstappen’s teammate and remains under scrutiny.

Despite red-hot form to begin the F1 2024 season, his future is constantly a topic of debate as other candidates are touted to replace him.

“As long as Checo is in such good form as he is now, and he comes with reasonable conditions for an extension, there is actually nothing against him,” Red Bull’s Marko told OE24.

Marko was asked what demands Perez is making, and whether the driver would even have to pay the team to secure his desired drive.

Marko denied this, and said: “In fact, he even brings Mexican sponsors with him.

“His demands are more about the length of the contract.”

Perez, now 34, is in his fourth year at Red Bull so a lengthy contract would take him into his late-30s.

It would also take him into the new era of F1 regulations which begin in 2026.

By contrast, Carlos Sainz - one of the obvious options to replace Perez - is five years younger.

So Red Bull must consider whether they are just investing in the results that Perez is delivering now, or the driver he will become as he gets older.

This season, the Mexican has scored three P2 finishes behind Verstappen to give his team their dream result.

Last weekend he was third at the Chinese Grand Prix.

His control over the RB20 is arguably more impressive because the car is set up to Verstappen’s genius.

“Max always goes for the fastest setup,” Marko said.

“Of course, this isn't always easy to drive.

“When a car is fast, it is restless and toxic. This is where the driving skills come into play.

“That's why Max is always the fastest in the qualifying sessions.”

Verstappen’s own future remains up for discussion, with Mercedes’ Toto Wolff irking Red Bull last week in China by implying the F1 champion is on the market.

Christian Horner responded by insisting Verstappen is unavailable.

He reportedly has a clause in his contract allowing him to leave if Marko also exits.

“Max will drive where he has the best car and he has that at Red Bull,” Marko insisted.

“Nothing else is on the horizon.”