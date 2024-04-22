Nico Hulkenberg ties unwanted F1 record following impressive drive in China

Nico Hulkenberg tied an unwanted F1 record at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint and
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5,…

Nico Hulkenberg has moved level with Andrea de Cesaris for most races without an F1 victory following the Chinese Grand Prix.

The German enjoyed another fine weekend in Shanghai, finishing tenth to give Haas their fifth point of the season.

It’s been an impressive start to the 2024 F1 season for Haas, particularly as ahead of the new campaign, new team principal Ayao Komatsu suggested that they would be right at the back given their lack of development over the winter.

Haas have scored five points in the opening five races, just two fewer than RB in the race for sixth in the F1 constructors’ championship.

A big part of their strong form is down to the brilliance of Hulkenberg, who continues to deliver each weekend.

China was Hulkenberg’s 208th race in F1 - and he’s still yet to taste victory.

It means he’s now level with De Cesaris for the most races without a win.

Haas teammate Kevin Magnussen sits fifth overall on 168 races

Most GPs without a win

Andrea de Cesaris - 208

Nico Hulkenberg - 208

Nick Heidfeld - 183

Romain Grosjean - 179

Kevin Magnussen - 168

Martin Brundle - 158

Lance Stroll - 148

Hulkenberg came closest to his maiden F1 win at the 2012 Brazilian Grand Prix.

Adept in changeable conditions, Hulkenberg took his Force India close to victory.

Hulkenberg was battling the two McLarens of Jenson Button and Lewis Hamilton.

As he looked to overtake Hamilton for the race lead, Hulkenberg slid while trying to overtake the McLaren driver on Lap 55.

Hulkenberg was unsighted by a couple of lapped cars ahead, ultimately colliding with Hamilton and ending his race.

The Force India driver was forced into the pit lane for repairs and subsequently handed a drive-through penalty for the contact with Hamilton.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
14 mins ago
Five MotoGP teams that could undergo major changes for 2025
Pedro Acosta leads start, MotoGP Race, Grand Prix Of The Americas, 14 April
Pedro Acosta leads start, MotoGP Race, Grand Prix Of The Americas, 14 April
WSBK
News
24 mins ago
Andrea Iannone: “We want and need to fight for victories”
Andrea Iannone, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
Andrea Iannone, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
F1
News
45 mins ago
Nico Hulkenberg ties unwanted F1 record following impressive drive in China
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint and
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5,…
F1
News
1 hour ago
James Allison question raised after Mercedes struggles: ‘I’d be dumbstruck if they did’
James Allison (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 17, Singapore Grand Prix,
James Allison (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1…
WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Alvaro Bautista in no ‘hurry to make a decision’ over WorldSBK future
Alvaro Bautista, Race2, Dutch WorldSBK, 21 April
Alvaro Bautista, Race2, Dutch WorldSBK, 21 April

Latest News

WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Marc Bongers after BMW’s latest win: ‘We can smell the very top, Toprak got it perfect’
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Race1, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Race1, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
F1
News
2 hours ago
‘Quite scary’ - Pierre Gasly explains botched pit stop as Alpine mechanic hit
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai,
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Savadori, Bradl join Pedrosa for Jerez MotoGP wild-cards
Lorenzo Savadori, Sepang MotoGP test, 8 February
Lorenzo Savadori, Sepang MotoGP test, 8 February
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Pedro Acosta: “Jerez one of my favourites”, Tech3 “excited to see what he can do”
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April