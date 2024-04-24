The one scenario Max Verstappen could leave Red Bull for Mercedes: “If he knows that…”

David Croft has pointed out one scenario where he could see Max Verstappen leave Red Bull.

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in the post race FIA Press Conference…

Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft has identified one scenario where he could see Max Verstappen leave Red Bull for Mercedes.

While Verstappen is under contract at Red Bull until 2028, his F1 future has been a hot topic.

Doubts surrounding his commitment to Red Bull emerged amid the Christian Horner scandal for his alleged inappropriate behaviour.

Attention has turned to on-track matters in recent weeks but that hasn’t stopped Toto Wolff from publicly trying to charm Verstappen.

Following the Chinese Grand Prix, Wolff suggested that there are “factors” which could result in Verstappen leaving Red Bull.

Horner fired back at Wolff for his comments, stating the Austrian should worry more about the performance of his car than the drivers.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky F1 podcast, Croft explained why he could see Verstappen joining Mercedes if there were signs the German manufacturer were set up to dominate in 2026 - like they did in 2014 when the new engine rules were introduced.

“I don’t think Max Verstappen is going to go to Mercedes,” he said. “I really don’t see Max leaving unless and here’s the caveat, unless he knows and how he knows and how anyone knows, I don’t know, that the Mercedes engine in 2026 is going to be like the Mercedes engine in 2014

“If he knows that, then he’s going to want to go. But otherwise, why give up a winning thing?

“And Red Bull are a winning thing at the moment and there are no guarantees from the outside that Mercedes will be that in 2026.”

Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 celebrates in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5,
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 celebrates in parc…

Christian Hewgill appeared on the podcast alongside Croft and suggested that Verstappen is ‘keeping his cards close to his chest’ in case there’s more fallout from the Horner situation.

“I don’t think the issues that gave him that ambiguity in the first place have completely gone away,” he added. 

“It’s not like we can safely say that book is closed and done. That could rear its head again. It seems to have dipped a little bit in recent weeks. 

“That might not be the case. Max is therefore keeping his cards close to his chest as he’s said if Marko goes, I go. That is possibly why.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
First whispers in Italy that Pramac are “trying again” to sign Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
F1
News
2 hours ago
Nico Hulkenberg closes in on Audi F1 move for 2025: “Only the signature is missing”
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas F1 Team on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China,
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas F1 Team on the grid. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
2 hours ago
The one scenario Max Verstappen could leave Red Bull for Mercedes: “If he knows that…”
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in the post race FIA Press Conference…
IndyCar
News
2 hours ago
Josef Newgarden DQ’d, loses win at St. Petersburg
Josef Newgarden
Josef Newgarden
F1
News
3 hours ago
Ferrari’s HP deal “will help afford” Lewis Hamilton as Red Bull-Oracle comparison made
(L to R): Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari with Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1,
(L to R): Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari with Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes…

Latest News

F1
News
3 hours ago
Charles Leclerc labelled as “too nice” as concerns raised ahead of Lewis Hamilton arrival
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Race Day. -
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese…
WSBK
News
3 hours ago
Official: Bimota return to WSBK, forming new team with Kawasaki
Bimota
Bimota
F1
Feature
4 hours ago
Money woes, dire displays and a paddock arrest - 10 F1 teams who failed horribly
MotoGP
News
4 hours ago
Under-pressure Francesco Bagnaia admits “we've been on the defensive”
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April