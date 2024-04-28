Every rumour from every team in the F1 driver market

The F1 driver market has been busy, kicking off with Lewis Hamilton’s shock switch to Ferrari in February.

Fernando Alonso’s future has also been sorted following a short but sweet announcement from Aston Martin earlier this month.

However, looking ahead to the rest of the year, there’s still a lot that could happen…

Red Bull

Red Bull have reigning world champion Max Verstappen locked down until 2028. But despite this fact, Verstappen’s future with the team isn’t 100 per cent confirmed.

The ongoing Christian Horner saga - and the fallout surrounding that - has put Verstapen’s future in jeopardy. Things have calmed down since the foray of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, but it’s something that continues to bubble in the background.

If Verstappen was to decide to leave Red Bull for Mercedes, it would leave them in the lurch given Alonso is off the market. Helmut Marko is a big fan of the two McLaren drivers - so if Verstappen left, they’d like to make a play for them.

In terms of Sergio Perez, so far at least, he seems to be doing enough to keep his drive for a fifth straight season. Aiding his case is the underwhelming form of Daniel Ricciardo, who aside from China, has struggled.

Carlos Sainz has been mooted as the main alternative to Perez but Marko has revealed they “cannot match” Audi’s lucrative offer.

Ferrari

Ferrari have their driver line-up sorted for 2025 with Charles Leclerc driving alongside Lewis Hamilton.

Mercedes

George Russell will spearhead Mercedes’ charge in 2025 as their team leader following Hamilton’s departure. The identity of his teammate is still unclear, however, it seems Toto Wolff is swaying towards Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Antonelli is Mercedes’ hot prospect currently racing in FIA Formula 2. Antonelli recently tested for the team in Austria as he prepares for a possible F1 debut.

In terms of an alternative for Antonelli, Sainz remains an option, but it seems that Mercedes are unwilling to give him a longer term deal.

McLaren

Like Ferrari, McLaren have their two drivers nailed down for the next few years. Despite significant interest from Red Bull, Lando Norris remains alongside Oscar Piastri in 2025.

Aston Martin

Earlier this month, Aston Martin announced that Fernando Alonso will remain with the team on a “multi-year deal”, ensuring he will be racing in F1 until he is 45. Lance Stroll hasn’t been officially announced but the Canadian is expected to stay with the team for as long as he wants to.

Alpine

Alpine are in a less comfortable position given their poor on-track performance in 2024. Taking into account the first five races, Alpine have the slowest car.

This leaves them vulnerable with Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly attracting attention from Audi. The German manufacturer has identified the two Frenchmen as alternatives to Sainz.

If either Ocon or Gasly decide to leave, possible replacements have been sparsely touted. Jack Doohan is an option, while Zhou Guanyu has been mentioned having spent a number of years in their driver academy.

Williams

Alex Albon is contracted to be at Williams for 2025. Logan Sargeant shows no sign of improvement so missing out on a drive for next year seems inevitable.

Should Mercedes decide that Antonelli isn’t ready, Williams would be the ideal home for the Italian to learn his trade, like Russell did in 2019-2021. In terms of other alternatives, Williams will have to wait and see what other teams do in terms of their drivers.

Gasly, Zhou or Valtteri Bottas could be all potential options - and upgrades - over Sargeant, giving Williams a credible midfield driver pairing.

RB

RB are expected to retain Yuki Tsunoda after his strong start to the season. Liam Lawson has rumoured to have been given assurances from Red Bull’s top brass that he is guaranteed a seat on the grid in 2025 - otherwise he’s free to leave.

This makes things more complicated for Ricciardo, who needs to continue to up his game.

Sauber

Ahead of Audi’s arrival, Sauber’s driver line-up looks to be clear. Nico Hulkenberg has signed a deal to join for 2025. Sainz remains top of their wish list with Ocon and Gasly identified as alternatives.

That leaves the futures of Guanyu Zhou and Valtteri Bottas up for debate. At least one of them is out of a job next year.

Haas

Oliver Bearman looks to be a shoe-in at Haas following his starring debut at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for Ferrari. Hulkenberg’s switch to Sauber means that Kevin Magnussen might benefit.

If Haas want continuity alongside Bearman then Magnussen is the obvious fit given his years within the team. However, there will be alternatives on the market for Haas to consider such as Bottas.