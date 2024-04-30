Bernie Ecclestone calls Lewis Hamilton “a handful” as “strange” Ferrari move questioned

Bernie Ecclestone has questioned Lewis Hamilton's decision to join Ferrari in 2025.

Ex-F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has questioned Lewis Hamilton’s decision to join Ferrari in 2025, labelling it as a “strange move to make”.

Hamilton shocked the sporting world earlier this year when his move to Ferrari was announced ahead of the new season.

The decision to leave Mercedes brings to an end his long association with the brand having only driven with their engines in F1 during his time with McLaren and now the works outfit.

Hamilton has grown frustrated with Mercedes’ lack of competitiveness in the ground effect era combined with wanting to fulfil a childhood ambition of racing for Ferrari.

However, Ecclestone was surprised by Hamilton’s choice to leave Mercedes, citing the seven-time world champion’s relationship with Toto Wolff

“It was a strange, strange move to make," Ecclestone told RacingNews365. “Toto has relied on him an awful lot more, and they've become close for selfish reasons - both of them.

“I don't think there was ever a sort of a relationship where you could rely on both parties. There obviously wasn't because that's why he [Hamilton] suddenly decided to leave."

Ecclestone was also shocked by the timing of the announcement.

“Big surprise, in as far as I didn't understand why he did it, given the year's notice basically. Why didn't he wait until later on during the season?” People thought they'd done a clever deal in taking him, but I think it's a bit of an ego thing that he got latched into it all,” Ecclestone added.

“Fred knew him from their early days, and I think John Elkhann at Ferrari, from his point of view, it was a bit of an ego thing that he's managed to capture one of the leading Formula 1 drivers - the best Formula 1 driver, in many people's opinion. These things happen. Just a whole set of circumstances that come together.”

The 93-year-old famously governed the Brabham F1 team back in the 1970s and 1980s.

Ecclestone conceded that he wouldn’t sign a driver like Hamilton because he’s an “unnecessary handful”.

“Too much of a handful - an unnecessary handful," he explained. “He really sort of commands a little at Mercedes. Toto has let him be like that, to keep him on board and keep him happy.

“But I never had that with the drivers. They're still good, good friends of mine, genuine friends, not for finance or whatever. Good friends. I'd rather have that sort of relationship rather than the fact I jump when somebody says jump, or defend a situation. If I wanted to do something, I'd do it if I thought it was the right thing to do.”

Bernie Ecclestone calls Lewis Hamilton "a handful" as "strange" Ferrari move questioned
