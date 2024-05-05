How to watch F1 Miami Grand Prix today: Live stream for free

Information below on how to watch the 2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix, including timings and schedule

Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint
This is how to watch the F1 Miami Grand Prix on May 5 from anywhere - including ways to get a free 2024 Miami Grand Prix live stream. We’ve also listed the Miami Grand Prix start times below.

One of the showpiece events of the Formula 1 calendar is back.

The Miami round arrives with Red Bull in fresh turmoil off-track due to Adrian Newey's future.

But on the race-track, Max Verstappen is still in control. He has won four of the five grands prix so far and is on course for a fourth F1 title in a row.

Mercedes and McLaren are set to bring upgrades to Miami.

Miami is also a sprint weekend, remember.

HOW TO WATCH MIAMI GP FOR FREE ONLINE

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Miami Grand Prix coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Miami Grand Prix, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

HOW TO WATCH MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2024 FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Miami Grand Prix because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

MIAMI GRAND PRIX START TIMES (UK)

Sunday May 5
9pm - F1 Miami Grand Prix

HOW TO WATCH THE 2024 MIAMI GRAND PRIX ON F1 TV

F1 TV is one of the best F1 streaming services, as it shows every single session and race of the season, including the Miami Grand Prix. However, it’s not available everywhere, and the subscription price varies depending on your location.

To watch on F1 TV:

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location where F1 TV is showing the Miami Grand Prix

3. Head to the F1 site

4. Tune in to the Miami Grand Prix

HOW TO WATCH 2024 MIAMI GRAND PRIX IN THE UK

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the Miami Grand Prix in the UK. Channel 4 will also show the F1 Miami GP highlights.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the Miami Grand Prix online via Sky Go, and if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.

To watch the F1 on Sky (£22 per month):

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the UK

3. Head to Sky Go and log in

4. Enjoy the action!

HOW TO WATCH 2024 MIAMI GRAND PRIX IN THE US WITHOUT CABLE

F1 fans in the US can watch the Miami Grand Prix on ESPN’s suite of channels, and you don’t need an expensive cable package to tune in.

To watch the F1 on ESPN:

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.

3. ESPN channels are available through Sling TV Orange (from US$17.50/month); Hulu+Live TV (from US$69.99/month), or YouTube TV ($from $54.99/month)

4. Kick back and enjoy!

HOW TO WATCH 2024 MIAMI GRAND PRIX IN AUSTRALIA

Subscribe to ExpressVPN now to make the most of an extra three months free if you take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re unhappy with the service

Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami,
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida,
(L to R): Angela Cullen (NZL) Mercedes AMG F1 Physiotherapist with Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World
