Audi wade in on possible move for Adrian Newey: “F1 not a one-man show”

Sauber F1 CEO Andreas Seidl has waded in on speculation that Audi could make a sensational swoop for Red Bull designer Adrian Newey.

Newey’s F1 future has been a hot topic after a number of reports emerged last week claiming he wants to leave Red Bull.

The 65-year-old has been instrumental in Red Bull’s dominance over the years with his technical innovations.

Many regard Newey as F1’s greatest designer meaning signing him would be hugely beneficial.

Ferrari are thought to be the frontrunners to sign Newey if he decides he wants to stick in F1 and not retire.

Aston Martin are reportedly interested in Newey but the current Red Bull man would prefer a move to Italy.

One leftfield option could be Audi, given that it’s a brand new manufacturer coming into the sport with significant backing.

In an interview with AMuS, Seidl was asked about possibly signing Newey or someone of that stature.

“It’s clear that there are one or two names in the Formula 1 circus that you would like to have in the team,” Seidl said.

“Someone who not only brings know-how to the table, but also attracts attention through their fame.

“On the other hand, Formula 1 is not a one-man show. It is important to us that we put together a strong team with the right attitude and the aim of achieving something together.

“That’s why, when filling key positions, we made sure that the relevant employees exemplify this culture. We are also highly attractive to top people from the scene and I am sure that we have the right people at the start.”

Audi are ramping up their preparations ahead of their full-time F1 entry in 2026.

They have already signed Nico Hulkenberg as one of their drivers, while significant work is being done at Audi’s base in Nuremberg.

Seidl outlined Audi’s plan to increase the number of staff by 300 employees as they look to reach F1 cost cap limit in terms of spending.

“We are currently in the double-digit million range below the cost limit set by the regulations and have around 600 employees,” Seidl added.

“The focus is on increasing the number of staff from 600 to 900 as quickly as possible. We already have a highly talented team that we are continuing to strengthen with additional expertise and experience.

“Last year, we were able to recruit a number of people from different teams, from Formula 1 and from other areas.

“Some have already started with us, others are still in the usual Formula 1 lockdown. This is an ongoing process. With Audi’s announcement that it will take over 100 percent of the team, we have ignited the next stage of our recruitment campaign.

“The project has aroused great interest in the scene. When a premium brand with such a motorsport history enters Formula 1, it has enormous appeal.”