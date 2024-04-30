Adrian Newey 'submits resignation' as Red Bull F1 exit nears

Adrian Newey has moved closer to the Red Bull exit door after submitting his resignation.

Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Dutch Grand Prix,
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1…

Adrian Newey’s departure from Red Bull could be announced ahead of this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix after he “formally submitted his resignation”.

According to Motorsport.com, Newey has communicated his decision to leave the team formally with plans underway to convey it to the public “imminently”.

Rumours emerged last week in the German press that Newey wanted to leave Red Bull.

It’s thought that his desire to leave the reigning world champions stems from the ongoing Christian Horner saga, where the Red Bull boss was investigated for alleged inappropriate behaviour.

Amid this, it led to a “broken relationship” with Horner hence his decision.

The precise reasoning and explanation behind leaving Red Bull has been communicated in an internal letter.

The report suggests that Newey will remain at Red Bull in his current role before leaving until at least the start of 2025.

Newey has plenty of options should he decide to remain in F1 after leaving Red Bull.

Ferrari are very interested, with Newey “seriously considering” their offer of joining F1’s most successful constructor.

The Italian manufacturer have wanted to sign Newey on a number of previous occasions, however, the 65-year-old has rejected such advances.

Aston Martin are also keen on Newey as Lawrence Stroll looks to turn his team into F1’s dominant force.

With serious financial power behind it, combined with a Honda works deal, Newey might find Aston Martin appealing.

Plus, given Aston Martin is situated in the UK unlike Ferrari, they may prove to be appealing.

However, it’s understood that Newey isn’t totally onboard with Stroll’s plan to potentially build up the team before selling it for a profit.

Mercedes and McLaren look to be unlikely destinations otherwise, while Newey might contemplate retirement from F1 after decades of success.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
7m ago
Adrian Newey 'submits resignation' as Red Bull F1 exit nears
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Dutch Grand Prix,
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Morbidelli: “I was waiting for this day” | Engine failure, fall for Martin
Franco Morbidelli, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Franco Morbidelli, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
F1
News
1h ago
Audi wade in on possible move for Adrian Newey: “F1 not a one-man show”
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day One. -
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1…
F1
News
2h ago
How to watch F1 Miami Grand Prix: Live stream for free
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46. Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Zarco, Nakagami ‘expected better, bit disappointed’ with ‘Bradl’ Honda
Stefan Bradl, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Stefan Bradl, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
Adrian Newey “seriously considering” Ferrari; “not interested” in Aston Martin
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer looks at Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari SF-24 Reserve Driver on the
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer looks at Oliver…
F1
News
3h ago
Bernie Ecclestone calls Lewis Hamilton “a handful” as “strange” Ferrari move questioned
Bernie Ecclestone, MotoGP race, Valencia MotoGP, 26 November
Bernie Ecclestone, MotoGP race, Valencia MotoGP, 26 November
F1
News
3h ago
F1 sprint race: What are the rules? What is the new 2024 format?
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46 and Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44 at the start of the race. Formula 1 World
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46 and Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44…
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Raul Fernandez: 2024 Aprilia debut ‘like tasting candy’
Raul Fernandez tries 2024 Aprilia, Jerez test, (pic: Trackhouse)
Raul Fernandez tries 2024 Aprilia, Jerez test, (pic: Trackhouse)