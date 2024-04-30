Adrian Newey 'submits resignation' as Red Bull F1 exit nears

Adrian Newey’s departure from Red Bull could be announced ahead of this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix after he “formally submitted his resignation”.

According to Motorsport.com, Newey has communicated his decision to leave the team formally with plans underway to convey it to the public “imminently”.

Rumours emerged last week in the German press that Newey wanted to leave Red Bull.

It’s thought that his desire to leave the reigning world champions stems from the ongoing Christian Horner saga, where the Red Bull boss was investigated for alleged inappropriate behaviour.

Amid this, it led to a “broken relationship” with Horner hence his decision.

The precise reasoning and explanation behind leaving Red Bull has been communicated in an internal letter.

The report suggests that Newey will remain at Red Bull in his current role before leaving until at least the start of 2025.

Newey has plenty of options should he decide to remain in F1 after leaving Red Bull.

Ferrari are very interested, with Newey “seriously considering” their offer of joining F1’s most successful constructor.

The Italian manufacturer have wanted to sign Newey on a number of previous occasions, however, the 65-year-old has rejected such advances.

Aston Martin are also keen on Newey as Lawrence Stroll looks to turn his team into F1’s dominant force.

With serious financial power behind it, combined with a Honda works deal, Newey might find Aston Martin appealing.

Plus, given Aston Martin is situated in the UK unlike Ferrari, they may prove to be appealing.

However, it’s understood that Newey isn’t totally onboard with Stroll’s plan to potentially build up the team before selling it for a profit.

Mercedes and McLaren look to be unlikely destinations otherwise, while Newey might contemplate retirement from F1 after decades of success.