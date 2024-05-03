Red Bull warned “it’s the beginning of the end” after Adrian Newey departure

Ex-F1 driver Johnny Herbert believes it’s the “beginning of the end” for Red Bull following Adrian Newey’s departure from the team.

Newey’s 19-year association with Red Bull will come to an end next year after the news was confirmed by the team ahead of this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix.

Newey is widely regarded as the greatest F1 designer in history, instrumental in title wins at McLaren, Williams and Red Bull.

The 65-year-old’s departure puts even more pressure on Red Bull, which despite their on-track success in 2024, have been a mess away from it.

His decision to leave stems from a worsening relationship with Christian Horner amid the saga into the latter’s alleged inappropriate behaviour.

Newey's departure in 2025 might tempt Max Verstappen into leaving as well, with Mercedes pursuing him.

Speaking to Fastest Payout Online Casino, Herbert said: “This is the beginning of the end for Red Bull - the team is virtually at civil war This whole incident which started with Christian has caused so much damage. There has been no acceptance on his part it seems on what is better for the team rather than him. As I see it he is staying there stubbornly just to keep himself in a job.

“What annoys me about Horner is that all his stupid taunts fired at Toto Wolff suggest he is jealous of him. Toto is in control at Mercedes but for Christian it is not quite the same. He is not the boss. Toto decides what happens at the team.

“As things stand at the moment they have the best driver, the best car, the best designer in the best team and it is being utterly ripped apart. It seems ridiculous that it has gotten to this point where it is about power and control, when what the team already has is outstanding in the first place. Why seek to change all that and allow this friction to be created because of one man?”

In terms of Newey’s next F1 team, Herbert sees Ferrari as the likelist destination.

“There are three teams fighting over Adrian Newey, Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin. No wonder he has been described as the Lionel Messi of F1. Every team wants him.

“Aston Martin have offered him a big-money contract which Ferrari have now reportedly matched. It’s a big decision. Does he opt for Aston Martin who have never won a championship, or Ferrari who haven’t for more than 15 years, or Mercedes who are in disarray with their car.

“The fact Lewis has gone to Ferrari indicates that would be where Adrian will end up. I think that appeal to get them back to winning ways would draw him in. That is the place where he would want to have his last hurrah.

“It is very sad that Red Bull have caused their two big assets – Max and Adrian – to want to leave. If Adrian goes Max will look for pastures new.”