“It’s not about money” - Max Verstappen clarifies Red Bull future after Adrian Newey exit

Max Verstappen has insisted that he’s not considering his future with Red Bull despite Adrian Newey deciding to leave the team.

Ahead of this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix, Red Bull announced Newey’s departure, with the 65-year-old officially leaving in 2025.

Newey’s decision to leave Red Bull reportedly stems from the Christian Horner saga earlier this year and his alleged inappropriate behaviour, leading to growing tension within the team.

This has had a knock-on effect on Verstappen, who has been heavily linked with a possible switch to Mercedes.

However, despite Newey’s exit, Verstappen is committed to Red Bull, particularly as they have the quickest car in F1.

“No, not at the moment,” he said in response to whether he’s considering his Red Bull future.

“Like I said before, I think it’s important to always have the quickest car, because that makes it a lot easier to think about what is right. At the end of the day, we have a really strong group of people that maybe aren’t talked enough about in the press in general.

“That’s fine, they know what they have to do, they know what they are worth to the team, and they know how important they have been for the current success as well with the car. We just keep on working.”

The Sun have recently reported that Mercedes are preparing an astonishing £128-million per year offer to sign Verstappen.

Verstappen remains top of Mercedes’ wishlist as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement.

But Verstappen has made it clear that money isn’t a key factor in leaving Red Bull.

“At the end of the day, it’s not about money for me. I’m already very happy of course with what I’m having at the team,” he added.

“It’s really important about having the quickest car, and of course a good environment. That’s what we have currently, and that’s also what I asked for. As long as the environment is right and we have the quickest car, then it’s quite straightforward.”