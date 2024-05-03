Adrian Newey ‘flattered’ by Lewis Hamilton comments about working with him at Ferrari

Adrian Newey has admitted he is “flattered” by Lewis Hamilton’s comments about working with him at Ferrari in the future, but stressed he is going to “take a bit of a break”.

It was confirmed ahead of this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix that Newey, considered F1’s greatest-ever designer, will leave the team after nearly two decades.

Newey can start work for another team as soon as he leaves Red Bull in early 2025 and has been heavily linked with a switch to Ferrari.

On Thursday, seven-time world champion Hamilton, who is moving to Ferrari next year, said it would be a “privilege to work with” the legendary car designer.

“It’s very kind of Lewis to say that, I’m very flattered,” Newey told Sky as he refused to completely rule out a move to Ferrari in the future.

“But at the moment it’s just take a little bit of a break and see what happens next.”

Asked why he had decided now was the time to leave Red Bull, the 65-year-old replied: “Formula 1 is all-consuming. I’ve been at it for a long time now.

“2021 was a really busy year because of the tight battle with Mercedes through the championship and at the same time, putting all the research and development into the [RB]18, which was the father of this generation of cars.

“There comes a point I think where I just felt, as Forest Gump said, I’m feeling a little bit tired.”

Newey said he had been mulling the decision for a “little while” and added he is now looking forward to taking “a bit of a break” from F1.

“I guess over the winter a little bit and then as events have unfolded this year I thought I’m in a very lucky position where I don’t need to work to live, I work because I enjoy it and I just felt that now is a good time to step back and take a bit of a break and take stock of life,” he said.

“Go travelling a bit. I think my wife and the dogs will probably go travelling. Get a motorhome or something and go through France and just enjoy life. And then maybe at some point, I don’t know when, I’ll be standing in the shower and go ‘right, this is the next adventure’.”