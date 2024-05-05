Big boss at Red Bull delivers verdict on Christian Horner’s long-term job safety

Christian Horner has received backing in his job from Red Bull’s managing director.

Oliver Mintzlaff has frequently been pitted on the opposing side to Horner of a massive power struggle, involving the F1 team and the wider company.

But, in the days after Adrian Newey confirmed his exit, Mintzlaff has handed good news to Horner.

Mintzlaff was asked: “Is it still possible to be successful with [Horner] in the long term?”

He replied to Bild: “I am convinced of that. He only has the success of the team in mind and is a very good CEO.”

The turmoil at Red Bull this year began with the investigation into Horner’s behaviour, which cleared him of wrongdoing.

The futures of Helmut Marko and Max Verstappen then came into question.

At its heart was reportedly a struggle between the Milton Keynes based F1 team and the Austria-based company that lends its name.

The death of Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz saw Mintzlaff - who previously ran German football team Red Bull Leipzig - promoted into a top job.

Among his crucial tasks now is to maintain Red Bull’s dominance of Formula 1, without chief technical officer Newey.

“Adrian has done a great job here over the years and played a big part in us winning 13 world titles,” Mintzlaff said.

“Of course, it's a shame that he's leaving us, but we discussed it in a very fair and respectful dialogue.

“What he leaves behind is not only a unique legacy, but also a structure that he helped to build.

“Of course, we will miss him – also as a person – but we will still know tomorrow how to build a very fast Formula 1 car.”

From 2026 when the new F1 regulations come in, Red Bull will become its own engine supplier for the first time.

The project - Red Bull Powertrains - could define the next era of F1.

“We want to continue where we are now in 2026: at the top of Formula 1,” Mintzlaff vowed.

“Of course, there's no guarantee, but while we've proven that we can handle big rule changes, other teams haven't managed to close the gap with us for three years.

“Max will have noticed that too and makes me look totally positive into the future.

“We have not only been preparing for 2026 since yesterday.

“Of course, building our own engine is a big task and challenge, but we are confident that we can master this step.

“This is the next stage of Red Bull's development.”