Lewis Hamilton’s first words after Angela Cullen starts new job in motorsports

Lewis Hamilton talks about Angela Cullen, who has started work within racing elsewhere

(L to R): Angela Cullen (NZL) Mercedes AMG F1 Physiotherapist with Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Angela Cullen (NZL) Mercedes AMG F1 Physiotherapist with Lewis…

Lewis Hamilton has weighed in on Angela Cullen returning to the motorsports world with a new job.

Cullen has started working alongside Marcus Armstrong, the IndyCar driver.

She exited her role as Hamilton’s physio and personal assistant last year, and was in Hamilton’s inner-circle for seven years.

Working now with Armstrong, a fellow New Zealander, is her first official role since leaving Hamilton’s side.

"I think she's a healer,” Hamilton said about Cullen.

“She's a positive person. Her purpose is to bring love to everyone that she meets,  and what she does. She's passionate about sports.

“I think she's really enjoying a different environment. But still racing.

“From her time here, she became such a passionate racing fan. Once you catch the bug, it's hard to get out of it.

“Why should she? She belongs. She belongs in the sport. She's definitely very, very happy right now.”

Armstrong is a former Ferrari junior who finished his first Formula 3 season in third. He has won Formula 2 races, as well.

Now, with Cullen by his side, he drives in IndyCar for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Hamilton said about his great friend Cullen when she departed her job alongside him a year ago: “Angela is living her life right now.

“She’s got so many ideas of things she wants to do. We message pretty much every day. We are still going to skydive together. We are always going to be in each other’s lives.

“We’re stuck with each other, unfortunately, or fortunately! We’ve been through thick and thin. I am grateful our relationship is as good as it is. We’ve probably had one of the longest relationships I would say in the sport.

“I am incredibly grateful for her, I love her dearly."

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Teams “ran out of patience” with “inconsistent” Maverick Vinales
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
BSB
News
2h ago
2024 British Superbikes: Oulton Park - Qualifying Results
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Oulton Park, Qualifying
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Oulton Park, Qualifying
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
2h ago
“Private conversation” with Christian Horner revealed over “mass exodus” fear
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami,
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Jack Miller on Franco Morbidelli bust-up: “I didn’t hit him; I was dumbfounded”
Jack Miller, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Jack Miller, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
F1
News
4h ago
Political posturing in pursuit of Adrian Newey pinpointed
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer on the grid…

Latest News

F1
News
4h ago
Toto Wolff admits even Adrian Newey may struggle to fix Mercedes’ current problems
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer on the grid…
F1
News
5h ago
Mercedes asked for “proof” | Lewis Hamilton trails George Russell 1-5 in qualy runs
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the grid. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
5h ago
Lewis Hamilton’s first words after Angela Cullen starts new job in motorsports
(L to R): Angela Cullen (NZL) Mercedes AMG F1 Physiotherapist with Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Angela Cullen (NZL) Mercedes AMG F1 Physiotherapist with Lewis…
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Ducati admit “clauses to get out” but fight back to keep 2025 satellite teams
Jorge Martin, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Jorge Martin, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April