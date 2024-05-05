Lewis Hamilton’s first words after Angela Cullen starts new job in motorsports

Lewis Hamilton has weighed in on Angela Cullen returning to the motorsports world with a new job.

Cullen has started working alongside Marcus Armstrong, the IndyCar driver.

She exited her role as Hamilton’s physio and personal assistant last year, and was in Hamilton’s inner-circle for seven years.

Working now with Armstrong, a fellow New Zealander, is her first official role since leaving Hamilton’s side.

"I think she's a healer,” Hamilton said about Cullen.

“She's a positive person. Her purpose is to bring love to everyone that she meets, and what she does. She's passionate about sports.

“I think she's really enjoying a different environment. But still racing.

“From her time here, she became such a passionate racing fan. Once you catch the bug, it's hard to get out of it.

“Why should she? She belongs. She belongs in the sport. She's definitely very, very happy right now.”

Armstrong is a former Ferrari junior who finished his first Formula 3 season in third. He has won Formula 2 races, as well.

Now, with Cullen by his side, he drives in IndyCar for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Hamilton said about his great friend Cullen when she departed her job alongside him a year ago: “Angela is living her life right now.

“She’s got so many ideas of things she wants to do. We message pretty much every day. We are still going to skydive together. We are always going to be in each other’s lives.

“We’re stuck with each other, unfortunately, or fortunately! We’ve been through thick and thin. I am grateful our relationship is as good as it is. We’ve probably had one of the longest relationships I would say in the sport.

“I am incredibly grateful for her, I love her dearly."