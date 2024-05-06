Max Verstappen: “Flying” Lando Norris “definitely deserves” Miami F1 win

Max Verstappen has conceded that Lando Norris simply “had more pace” and deserved to take his maiden F1 victory at the Miami Grand Prix.

Verstappen controlled the race from pole position in the early stages of the race in Miami, building a three-second lead over McLaren’s Oscar Piastri.

After clattering the bollard, Red Bull called Verstappen into the pit lane shortly after to switch him onto the hards.

At that point in the race, Norris had yet to stop but showed great speed as he set numerous fastest laps.

The Safety Car then played into Norris’ hands, allowing him to jump Verstappen and the two Ferraris through the pit stops.

Norris dominated the race following the Safety Car to take his first F1 victory.

Reflecting on the race, Verstappen felt Norris was simply the quicker driver out on track.

"You win, you lose. I think we’re all used to that in racing, right? Today was just a bit tricky,” he said. “I think already on the mediums, it didn’t feel fantastic. We were pulling away but not like it should be and once we made the pit stop and I heard the lap times the McLarens were doing, I was like, ‘wow, that’s pretty quick.

"Once they switched onto the hard tyre, they just had more pace, and especially Lando, he was flying. It was incredibly difficult for us on that stint, but if a bad day is P2, I take it.

"I’m very happy for Lando. It’s been a long time coming and it’s not going to be his last one, so he definitely deserves it today.

"I mean understeer, oversteer, just very low grip on four wheels, and that’s something that we have to understand.”

McLaren had introduced a significant upgrade for the race in Miami which was on Norris’ car.

Verstappen acknowledged that Red Bull has “work to do” to ensure they’re more competitive at Imola in two weeks’ time.

"They came with an upgrade,” he added. "For sure it looks like it works, right? So we have a bit of work to do from our side. I think definitely it wasn’t our strongest weekend in terms of race pace, but we’ll analyse it all and we’ll try to come back stronger from it."