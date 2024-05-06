Daniel Ricciardo warned: ‘That’s the battle for his future’ after Yuki Tsunoda stars

Daniel Ricciardo has been warned that the "battle for his future" is with Yuki Tsunoda after the pair had contrasting Sundays in Miami.

(L to R): Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB with team mate Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand
(L to R): Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB with team mate Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB…

Daniel Ricciardo has been told to “pick himself up” as he fights for his “future in the sport” against RB teammate Yuki Tsunoda.

This weekend was mixed fortunes for Ricciardo as he started off well by finishing fourth in the sprint race.

Fast forward to the main part of the weekend, he was knocked out in Q1 before enduring an anonymous race.

On the other hand, teammate Tsunoda starred as he qualified in the top 10, and then finished seventh in the race, beating Mercedes’ George Russell.

While there have been signs of progress for Ricciardo, it wasn’t a perfect weekend for the Australian.

Analysing his weekend, 2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button felt that Ricciardo was ultimately overshadowed by Tsunoda despite his impressive sprint race performance.

“The problem for Daniel is that he’s going to be looking where his teammate finished,” Button said. “That’s the battle at the moment. That’s the battle for the future. People will forget that - they will remember the result.

“That’s the problem. He will need to pick himself up and get a great result. That’s the battle that’s important for him right now for his future in the sport.”

Former IndyCar star Danica Patrick advised Ricciardo to focus on the positives from this weekend.

“You’re only as good as your last race as a driver,” she said. “He’s going to be down and wish it could have been different for today because that’s what he's going to be thinking about to make it better. That’s the challenge.

“Especially he will come away talking to the team, talking about what can you make it better. I hope he remembers he had an incredible Saturday, defending Carlos to hold him off for the whole time in the sprint to finish fourth. What a high. That was impressive.”

Tsunoda's P7 finish means he moves ahead of Lance Stroll in the drivers' championship and into 10th overall.

Button acknowledged Tsunoda's improved consistency in 2024.

“He’s been a lot more consistent." he added. "He’s still fiery, he’s Yuki. He’s been a lot more consistent. That was a really impressive race, seventh ahead of a Mercedes. That shows the pace of the car but also Yuki.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
28m ago
Just how close did "lucky" Red Bull come to Miami GP "disaster"?
Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen came perilously close to contact at the start
Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen came perilously close to contact at the…
MotoGP
News
45m ago
Aleix Espargaro and Aprilia twitchy amid rider market as retire question looms
Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
F1
News
45m ago
Daniel Ricciardo warned: ‘That’s the battle for his future’ after Yuki Tsunoda stars
(L to R): Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB with team mate Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand
(L to R): Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB with team mate Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB…
BSB
Results
1h ago
2024 British Superbikes: Oulton Park - Race Results (2)
Glenn Irwin BSB, 2024, Oulton Park, Race 2
Glenn Irwin BSB, 2024, Oulton Park, Race 2
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
1h ago
McLaren praised for getting the ‘most difficult thing in F1’ right after Lando Norris win
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Race Day.
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6,…

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
Toto Wolff's response to Red Bull’s criticism of Mercedes’ Max Verstappen pursuit
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…
F1
News
2h ago
“It just sums up their car” - Martin Brundle’s worrying Mercedes assessment after Miami
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Race
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Brad Binder “starting to lose” the “power struggle” against Pedro Acosta
Brad Binder, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Brad Binder, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
F1
News
3h ago
F1’s most popular winner? How rivals reacted to Lando Norris’ first victory
Race winner Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren celebrates in parc ferme with Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World
Race winner Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren celebrates in parc ferme with…