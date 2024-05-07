Toto Wolff addresses Max Verstappen meeting as Mercedes in “observation mode”

Toto Wolff has refused to rule out a possible meeting with Max Verstappen and his management over a possible move to Mercedes for the 2025 F1 season.

Verstappen’s F1 future continues to be a hot topic even though he has a contract with Red Bull until 2028.

The uncertainty around it stems from Christian Horner and the investigation into his alleged behaviour.

Verstappen might decide to leave Red Bull with Adrian Newey leaving the team next year.

Also, sporting director Jonathan Whealtey is questioning his own future as he looks to fill a more senior role at a rival team.

Speaking after Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix, Wolff addressed speculation that he’d be meeting with the Verstappen camp ahead of Imola.

His latest response appeared to contravene what he said ahead of the weekend, where he stated that no such meeting would take place.

"There's always plenty of meetings. I can't really say about the second driver [at Mercedes]," Wolff said.

"I think we've talked about the possibilities. I want to be fair to these guys and not make it look like we are playing chess with humans, because we are not doing that.

"I think we want to take our time, see where Max's thinking goes, and at the same time, monitor the other drivers. Carlos [Sainz] was very strong in Miami again and that's why we are a little bit on an observation mode at the moment."

Wolff once again reiterated that if he was in Verstappen’s position, he would remain at Red Bull for 2025.

"As I said before, if I was him, I wouldn't leave, at least for 2025. But it's all in his… he's the leading the driver, he's the top guy at the moment and that's why it's for him to take those decisions," Wolff added.

"There may not be any decisions to take, maybe everything continues like it is, but that is then also guidance for us."