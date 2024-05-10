Daniel Ricciardo lands intriguing new job in the world of Hollywood

Daniel Ricciardo is behind 'Downforce', a new comedy about F1

Lando Norris (GBR), McLaren F1 Team Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), RB F1 Team Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand
Lando Norris (GBR), McLaren F1 Team Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), RB F1 Team

Daniel Ricciardo will work as an executive producer on a new movie about F1.

‘Downforce’ will be a comedy broadcast by Disney-owned Hulu.

The plotline is about the heiress of a family-run F1 team being forced back to run the team, and make some tough decisions along her way.

It is reportedly inspired by shows like ‘Entourage’ and ‘Ballers’.

RB driver Ricciardo is also on board as an executive producer, lending credibility to the project.

He will also, no doubt, be valuable to market the show to an F1 fanbase.

Ricciardo has been involved with creating the project for the past two years.

His role mirrors Lewis Hamilton’s with the F1 movie that will star Brad Pitt.

Hollywood superstar Pitt filmed some scenes for the untitled movie last year at Silverstone during the F1 British Grand Prix weekend.

He stood alongside the genuine F1 drivers, wearing leathers, and even drove a mock F1 car on the Silverstone track for the movie.

Ricciardo’s project also comes after the huge success of Netflix series ‘Drive To Survive’.

The Netflix show is regarded as one of the biggest successes since Liberty Media took over F1.

It grew the fanbase of the sport by showcasing the characters behind the fast cars, and inspired multiple similar shows for other sports.

