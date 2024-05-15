Why isn't David Croft commentating at F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix? Who is Harry Benjamin?

For the first time since joining Sky Sports in 2012, David Croft will not be in the commentary box for this weekend’s race at Imola.

Croft has been ever-present since the 2012 Australian Grand Prix as Sky’s lead commentator.

His absence for this weekend comes as no surprise with Croft announcing it ahead of the season.

Croft will step aside for Imola, Austria and Azerbaijan, giving Harry Benjamin the hot seat for those races.

The 53-year-old revealed in February that he’s keen to take some time off, particularly as he has a wedding coming up.

Croft told The Independent earlier this year: “It’s more about keeping fresh for the whole season. I’m not getting any younger.

“I’ve given up and sacrificed a lot for my career. I want to give a bit of time back to my family and not be on the other side of the world. I’m getting married this year as well, so I’ve got a wedding to organise!

“But I also want to sit and watch a race at home. I want to enjoy it. Maybe I can learn something by not commentating on a race. I can spot a few things when I’m watching – I want to see what the viewer sees.”

(L to R): David Croft (GBR) Sky Sports F1 Commentator with Harry Benjamin …

Who is Harry Benjamin?

Benjamin is no stranger to Crash.net readers having hosted the MotoGP podcast previously.

He has been a commentator for Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup over the years, and is currently BBC 5 Live’s F1 commentator.

Benjamin was also part of the Sky Sports F1's broadcast for kids in 2023.

Looking ahead to his debut, Benjamin said on the latest episode of the Sky Sports F1 podcast: “Yeah, very excited. I mean, big shoes to fill, but I’m looking forward to it.

“What a track to do it at as well, Imola, and stood alongside Karun too. I’m honoured.”

Benjamin will be alongside ex-F1 driver Karun Chandhok at Imola, with Martin Brundle set to be absent again.