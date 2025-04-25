Max Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP penalty described as ‘not enough’

Debate continues over the penalty that decided the outcome of the race in Jeddah.

Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen
Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen
© XPB Images

Sky Sports analyst Bernie Collins has questioned the “leniency” of Max Verstappen’s penalty in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Red Bull driver Verstappen was battling with McLaren rival Oscar Piastri at the start of the Jeddah F1 race when he went straight at the first chicane and rejoined the track with his lead intact.

The stewards concluded that the polesitter had gained an advantage by going off track and handed him a five-second time penalty, which effectively decided the race.

Verstappen served the penalty during his pitstop and dropped to second place, allowing Piastri to cruise to a comfortable win and with it take the lead in the drivers’ championship.

The incident between the two title protagonists has caused a lot of debate in the last few days, with opinion split on whether the Dutchman had been appropriately sanctioned by the stewards.

Former Aston Martin strategy engineer Collins reckons the five-time penalty was not “enough”, saying the stewards should not have been lenient just because the incident took place on the opening lap.

“I think the penalty was right - as in it was given to the right driver,” she said on the Sky F1 podcast.

“I question the five seconds. I know it was reduced because it is lap one, but it is the second weekend in a row where a driver has got a five-second penalty, after [Lando] Norris from the week before for starting too forward in the start box. But was five seconds enough to mitigate the advantage of where he started from?

“Equally here if Verstappen's car had been fast enough to drive off into the distance, the five seconds wasn't equivalent to giving the place back.

“In this case, it worked out because Max wasn't able to drive off into the distance, but in other situations, there have been many situations over the years where overtaking off track and gaining an advantage was more beneficial than the penalty because the track was really, really difficult to overtake.

“Think of Monaco or Singapore, for example. If you are able to be the car ahead, and we know free air is so, so beneficial, then five seconds isn't enough. I question the leniency just because it is lap 1 and I don't think the five seconds was enough.”

Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok said the stewards should have asked Verstappen to hand the place back to Piastri instead of issuing a time penalty.

“I actually thought the most straightforward thing should have been for stewards to tell him to give a place back. Instead of getting involved in whether it should be five or 10 seconds, just ask him to give the place back. Then he's got a race in the dirty air, it's just a normal race, then.

“So I am a bit surprised that a) they didn't ask them [Red Bull] to do that and b): it took two hours and 39 minutes for us to receive the email explaining why they've been penalised, which is an extraordinarily long time.

"It's a lap one, turn one incident. Obviously, we knew what the penalty was, but it took a very long time to get an explanation."

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
12m ago
2025 Spanish MotoGP: Alex Marquez comes from crash to top Practice with lap record
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
MotoGP Results
21m ago
2025 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Friday Practice Results
Alex Marquez crash, Friday practice 2025 Spanish MotoGP
Moto2 Results
56m ago
2025 Spain Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
Manuel Gonzalez, Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, Moto2, 2025
IndyCar News
1h ago
Takuma Sato involved in 94G crash in Indy 500 testing
Takuma Sato
F1 News
1h ago
Max Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP penalty described as ‘not enough’
Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen

More News

MotoGP
1h ago
2025 Spanish MotoGP: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES
Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Moto3 Results
2h ago
2025 Spanish Moto3 - Friday Practice Results
Jose Antonio Rueda, Moto3, Red Bull KTM Ajo, 2025
F1 News
3h ago
Watch: An onboard lap around the new Madrid F1 circuit
Madrid GP
MotoGP News
3h ago
Ducati riders’ reaction to Maverick Vinales Qatar MotoGP ride a “big boost” for KTM
Maverick Vinales, 2025 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
4h ago
LCR offers fresh update on Johann Zarco’s 2026 MotoGP contract discussions
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2025 Spanish MotoGP