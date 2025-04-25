Watch: An onboard lap around the new Madrid F1 circuit

An onboard video showing the new Formula 1 track in Madrid has been released by the organisers.

The video provides a first look at the kind of challenge F1 drivers will face when Madring becomes the host of the Spanish Grand Prix in 2026, replacing Barcelona.

Several sections of the circuit catch the attention, including the tricky Turn 5-6 chicane and a 24-degree banked corner that runs for 500 metres.

The track also features several long straights, with drivers expected to reach speeds over 300km/h.

The Madring is a semi-permanent facility built around the IFEMA convention centre in the capital of Spain.

The track measures 5.4km, with 4.1km running along the IFEMA grounds and the remaining lap running along public roads.

The construction of Madring is due to kick off this month after the contract for construction work was awarded to a joint venture comprising ACCIONA (60%) and Eiffage Construcción (40%) for €83.2 million.

ACCIONA was previously involved in building the Motorland Aragon Circuit in Alcaniz, while Eiffage carried out resurfacing at Jerez and Carmona.

Four-time F1 race winner Carlos Sainz, who drives for Williams, was announced as the track’s brand ambassador on Friday.