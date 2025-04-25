Watch: An onboard lap around the new Madrid F1 circuit

A video simulation of the new Madrid F1 track.

Madrid GP
Madrid GP

An onboard video showing the new Formula 1 track in Madrid has been released by the organisers.

The video provides a first look at the kind of challenge F1 drivers will face when Madring becomes the host of the Spanish Grand Prix in 2026, replacing Barcelona.

Several sections of the circuit catch the attention, including the tricky Turn 5-6 chicane and a 24-degree banked corner that runs for 500 metres.

The track also features several long straights, with drivers expected to reach speeds over 300km/h.

The Madring is a semi-permanent facility built around the IFEMA convention centre in the capital of Spain.

The track measures 5.4km, with 4.1km running along the IFEMA grounds and the remaining lap running along public roads.

The construction of Madring is due to kick off this month after the contract for construction work was awarded to a joint venture comprising ACCIONA (60%) and Eiffage Construcción (40%) for €83.2 million.

ACCIONA was previously involved in building the Motorland Aragon Circuit in Alcaniz, while Eiffage carried out resurfacing at Jerez and Carmona.

Four-time F1 race winner Carlos Sainz, who drives for Williams, was announced as the track’s brand ambassador on Friday.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
13m ago
2025 Spanish MotoGP: Alex Marquez comes from crash to top Practice with lap record
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
MotoGP Results
22m ago
2025 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Friday Practice Results
Alex Marquez crash, Friday practice 2025 Spanish MotoGP
Moto2 Results
56m ago
2025 Spain Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
Manuel Gonzalez, Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, Moto2, 2025
IndyCar News
1h ago
Takuma Sato involved in 94G crash in Indy 500 testing
Takuma Sato
F1 News
1h ago
Max Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP penalty described as ‘not enough’
Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen

More News

MotoGP
1h ago
2025 Spanish MotoGP: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES
Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Moto3 Results
2h ago
2025 Spanish Moto3 - Friday Practice Results
Jose Antonio Rueda, Moto3, Red Bull KTM Ajo, 2025
F1 News
3h ago
Watch: An onboard lap around the new Madrid F1 circuit
Madrid GP
MotoGP News
3h ago
Ducati riders’ reaction to Maverick Vinales Qatar MotoGP ride a “big boost” for KTM
Maverick Vinales, 2025 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
4h ago
LCR offers fresh update on Johann Zarco’s 2026 MotoGP contract discussions
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2025 Spanish MotoGP