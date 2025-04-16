Construction of circuit begins for brand new F1 grand prix

A new hybrid track in Madrid will host the Spanish GP from 2026.

Construction of a new Formula 1 circuit in Madrid will begin this month ahead of the Spanish capital’s inaugural grand prix in 2026.

Organisers expect the circuit, which will be built around the IFEMA Madrid convention centre, to be ready by May 2026.

The contract for construction work has been awarded to a joint venture comprising ACCIONA (60%) and Eiffage Construcción (40%) for €83.2 million, down from an initial budget of €110 million.

ACCIONA was previously involved in building the Motorland Aragon Circuit in Alcaniz, while Eiffage carried out resurfacing at Jerez and Carmona.

The two companies will not only be responsible for constructing the Madrid circuit, which has been named Madring, but also for installing and dismantling temporary structures and restoring public roads to their original state.

The organisers stated that recycled materials and environment-friendly methods will be used during construction, claiming the use of Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil will reduce emissions by 90% compared to traditional fuels.

Electricity used to power the construction facilities will also be derived from renewable sources.

The new Madring track will be 5.4km long, with 4.1km running through the IFEMA grounds and the remaining circuit running along public roads.

This makes Madring akin to the Miami Autodrome, which is built around the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

Madrid will take over from Barcelona as the host of the Spanish Grand Prix from 2026 as part of a new 10-year deal with F1.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has a contract with F1 for next season, but the race will not run under the Spanish GP banner.

