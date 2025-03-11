Unorthodox name for new home of F1 Spanish GP revealed

The name for the new Madrid F1 circuit set to host the Spanish Grand Prix from 2026 has been revealed.

F1 will have two races in Spain next year, with the Spanish Grand Prix officially moving to a new hybrid street circuit in capital city Madrid.

Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya has a contract for one more year but will not be titled the Spanish Grand Prix from next season.

Madrid will take over that name as it hosts its first ever grand prix as part of a long deal initially running until 2035.

Organisers of the race have now confirmed that the track will be named the ‘Madring’.

“Madrid is the first major European capital to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix, and the circuit’s name reflects this milestone,” the race’s promoters said in a statement.

“MADRING merge ‘Madrid’ with ‘ring’, a term often associated with racing circuits in the F1 world.

“The result is a modern and contemporary identity, aligned with the new era of spectacle circuit - akin to Abu Dhabi, Miami, and Las Vegas, where the event transcends the track and permeates the entire city.

“Formula 1 circuits are typically referred to by the city or region where they are located - Monza, Imola, Interlagos, Spa, Silverstone, Miami, Las Vegas.

“However, their full official names are rarely used. For this reason, Madring aims to establish a concise and memorable identity that directly references its host city, is instantly recognisable worldwide, and requires no translation.

“Ultimately, it is more than just a name - it is a genuine, distinctive, and iconic brand, designed to resonate with a modern and engaged F1 audience.”

The Madring will be a 3.39-mile track which runs around the IFEMA exhibition venue.

A qualifying lap of 1m32s has been projected for the 20-turn circuit.

Madrid’s IFEMA exhibition centre is close to the main international airport and has transport connections to the city centre.

F1 say the use of public transport will make the race “one of the most sustainable F1 events of the season”.