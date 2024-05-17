Logan Sargeant “at risk” as Williams tease F1 driver news “in a few weeks”

James Vowles has made it clear that Logan Sargeant is “at risk” of losing his Williams F1 drive for the 2025 season.

It’s been a busy week for Williams after they announced Alex Albon’s new multi-year deal ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The identity of Albon’s teammate for 2025 is still unclear with Vowles revealing on Thursday that they are in talks with at least three other drivers.

Alpine duo Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly are thought to be in the frame, while a Williams return for Valtteri Bottas is also possible.

Sargeant is currently in the seat but he continues to underperform, leading to intense speculation that he could be replaced mid-season by Mercedes junior Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Speaking to Sky after FP1 at Imola, Vowles gave an update on what might happen to Sargeant.

"We've had a direct conversation which is a very hard conversation. The simple matter of fact is he's at risk. That’s a matter of fact,” he said.

"He has to perform above what he is. It's meritocracy. I'm helping him on his journey and want him to be successful. In the meantime, we are talking to a few other drivers because we have to, to get our 2025, 2026, 2027 line-up correct.

"We’ll come to you when we’re ready to. I would say in a few weeks you will see some potential news in that area."

Vowles clarified that Williams have no intention to replace Sargeant in the “next few weeks”.

“What I am talking about is ‘25, ‘26, nothing about this season,” he added. “What I am talking about is can we create the foundations going forward with things.”

Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW46. Formula 1 World Championship,…

In terms of Albon, the Thai driver was linked with a return to Red Bull and possibly Mercedes before committing to Williams.

Vowles described the re-signing of Albon as a “huge statement of intent”.

“I think on social we put the reaction from the team when it happened. The roof lifted off the organisation as you hoped it would,” he explained.

“For me, we’ve been working together on this for four, five months. I have been taking him through all of the steps of what we are doing and why we are doing it, why is it taking the time it is taking. He can see that, he can see the investment going. He wants to be part of that joinery. He had opportunities, he should have opportunities, but it’s a huge statement of intent, from him, myself and Williams.”