Toto Wolff and Christian Horner's verdicts on 2026 draft of F1 Concorde Agreement

Toto Wolff and Christian Horner have commented on the ongoing talks over the F1 Concorde Agreement for 2026.

The Concorde Agreement stipulates how Formula 1 will be run - from the regulations of the races, to the commercial and financial details away from the track.

F1 teams are in talks with Liberty Media, the owners of F1, over the latest version of the agreement which will come into effect in 2026, when the new engine regulations also begin.

Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei had said: “I’m sure there are teams who will want more money than we want to give them. There is always that tension.

“But I believe the goodwill that we’ve created, and the general fact that they’re all not only making more money off of F1, but also their own sponsorship deals have been tremendously stronger…

“Look at the success of sponsorship at Red Bull, McLaren, Ferrari now with their new HP deal.”

Mercedes team principal Wolff commented on the early talks over the new Concorde Agreement at the F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola.

“I think we’ve got the basic terms on how Formula 1 sees the next five-year term playing out,” Wolff said.

“There is goodness in there. There are a few things we will discuss, pros and cons.

“Of course there will be some negotiations. But fundamentally you all want to achieve the same - to grow the sport.

“That means the bottom line grows and, if the bottom line grows, the teams benefit.”

Red Bull’s Horner also had his say at Imola.

“It will be the usual discussion of the teams wanting more, and the promoter wanting more,” Horner said.

“But what we have works relatively well.

“The basics of it are relatively sound. As the sport continues to evolve and grow, there are areas that we can tune the agreement in.

“The fundamental basis of it is going to be tuning, rather than revolution.

“Sometimes, if it’s not broken, don’t fix it…”