FIRST LOOK: McLaren's Ayrton Senna livery for F1 Monaco Grand Prix

McLaren have unveiled their Ayrton Senna inspired livery for this weekend's F1 Monaco Grand Prix.

McLaren describe the one-off livery as a "tribute to him, remembering his life and impact on McLaren and Formula 1, thirty years on from his passing".

The MCL38 will be coloured yellow, green and blue - as Senna's iconic helmet was.

Senna, the legendary Brazilian, is McLaren's most successful-ever driver.

He won 35 of his 41 grand prix wins representing McLaren. He also won three drivers' titles and four constructors' titles with the team.

He was called 'the King of Monaco' for six grand prix wins at the circuit.

McLaren

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, said: “The team is proud to recognise and celebrate the extraordinary life and racing legacy of Ayrton Senna through this McLaren livery.

"Senna remains revered and respected as Formula 1’s greatest icon, and McLaren’s most decorated driver.

"His impact on McLaren is enormous, not only through his racing record but also presence within the team, and now his legacy, so it’s an honour to race for him at his most successful circuit in his green, yellow and blue colours.

“It’s great to collaborate on the “McLaren SENNA presented by OKX” campaign with Senna Brand, in partnership with Official Presenting Partner OKX and alongside our colleagues in McLaren Automotive.

"With it being the thirtieth anniversary of his passing, the team are choosing to recognise and celebrate his life at one of his favourite and most successful places to race, Monaco.

"We look forward to racing in this vibrant and beautiful livery this weekend.”

The livery is a collaboration with Senna Brand and McLaren Racing Official Primary Partner OKX.

Haider Rafique, CMO, OKX, said: "Our collaboration on the Senna livery at the Monaco Grand Prix is more than just a tribute; it's a celebration of Ayrton Senna's unmatched legacy and his profound impact on the racing world and McLaren itself.

"Senna inspired a generation and it's our intention at OKX to help be the bridge between the younger generation and his legacy.

"That is why we wanted to be a part of this initiative, not just to remember a racing legend but as a living homage that resonates with fans and participants alike, ensuring that Senna’s legacy continues to influence the world of Formula 1 and beyond."

Bianca Senna, Senna Brand, said: "It’s an honour to recognise Ayrton through these liveries in collaboration with both McLaren Racing and McLaren Automotive.

"It's a fantastic way to celebrate his life and legacy through his iconic colours on both cars. McLaren meant a lot to him, and together they achieved a lot of success, much of which he is still remembered for today by so many.

"It will be special to see it race the streets of Monaco, a circuit which gave him so much joy and many triumphs."