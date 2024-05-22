Carlos Sainz to Mercedes is off the table: “That conversation has already been had”

Carlos Sainz is no longer an option for Mercedes, according to Sky Sports News reporter Craig Slater.

Mercedes have still yet to decide who will partner George Russell in 2025 after Lewis Hamilton’s shock departure.

Toto Wolff has been vocal in his desire to sign Max Verstappen, while protege Andrea Kimi Antonelli is thought to be the favourite otherwise.

Sainz remains another option, with the Spaniard yet to commit to Audi - who are very keen.

Slater explained that Sainz isn’t an option for Mercedes because of a clear difference in “time scale” on when both parties want to get a deal done.

“Why isn’t Carlos Sainz going to Mercedes? That conversation has already been had as I understand it and the timescale Mercedes are working towards in terms of making their decision doesn’t fit with what Carlos Sainz wants himself. He wants his contract situation sorted in the next few weeks rather than months,” Slater explained.

In terms of Mercedes, Slater is confident it’ll be Antonelli if Verstappen stays put, as he expects.

“If Mercedes cannot get Verstappen, my understanding is Kimi Antonelli will have that seat next year,” he added. “That means you can discount some of the other names mentioned. Sebastian Vettel, Esteban Ocon, even Valtteri Bottas. Kimi Antonelli only turns 18 in August but might he even be in F1 this year? There’s that potential.

“However, he is in a position if Mercedes cannot get Verstappen to be driving alongside George Russell in 2025. That one probably not decided until August or September.”

Red Bull remains an option for Sainz given that Perez’s form in some rounds has been unconvincing, while Daniel Ricciardo continues to struggle.

Assessing the Red Bull situation, Slater said: “I think we will have to take Max Verstappen at his word and he will stay at the team until 2028. That’s what he is saying so I am going to keep him there. What about the other seat? Is Sergio Perez vulnerable?

“Well the reason Carlos Sainz has not accepted that big money offer from Sauber-Audi is that he is holding out potentially for that Red Bull seat. But it’s been hot and cold, hot and cold, in terms of the signals he’s been getting from Red Bull. Is it in the balance?

“Interestingly I have heard that the point for Sainz’s people is not Helmut Marko anymore, it’s now Christian Horner. That could be good news for Perez. Perez has been supportive of Christian Horner during all of his issues. If you had to force me to put someone in that seat alongside Verstappen it would be Perez.”