George Russell forced to hold F1 steering wheel “like a gorilla” amid vibration issue

George Russell has revealed that his Mercedes F1 car was “shaking” so much he was forced to hold his steering wheel “like a gorilla” in Monaco practice.

It wasn’t a smooth day for Russell, who encountered a vibration issue linked to the brakes on his car through practice.

The problem resurfaced in FP2, with Russell reporting over team radio: “Guys this vibration braking Turn 11 is a bit insane at the moment.

“I can’t hold on to the steering wheel.”

Russell could only set the 10th fastest time in second practice, nearly eight-tenths off Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Speaking after the session, Russell shed light on how the vibration issue plagued him which ultimately impacted his “confidence to attack” the Monaco street circuit.

“As soon as I touched the brakes, the whole thing was shaking to bits. I don’t know what was going on,” Russell said.

“I tried my best to hold it as hard as I could, like a gorilla. It kept shaking.

“On a track like this, where you really need confidence to attack, it held us back. We decided it was best to call it a day during the long run, and try to analyse what was going on. Generally, the car performed well today. In FP1 we were P3, then Lewis was P2. Clearly it is working well. But Charles is well out in front.”

Aside from Russell’s aforementioned issue, it was Mercedes’ best Friday of the year.

Hamilton topped the morning session, with Russell in fourth.

Similarly in FP2, Hamilton was within a tenth of Charles Leclerc’s impressive top time.

Russell was buoyed by how the W14 felt in the principality.

“We know how quickly everything changes. But today was one of our best Fridays, no doubt,” he added.

“The car is feeling the best I’ve ever felt around Monaco. So there are lots of positives.

Everybody is developing quickly at the moment. You see how quickly the lap times are compared to last year. We are potentially breaking lap records - hopefully it will be us. It feels good. We’ll have to see what the weather does, as well.”

Russell is hopeful of a top five qualifying position on Saturday.

“I will say top five. But it changes so quickly. And there are all these surprises,” he concluded.