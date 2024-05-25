Starting grid for F1 Monaco Grand Prix: How the race will begin after Haas DSQ

This is how the F1 Monaco Grand Prix will line up

(L to R): Third placed Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari with team mate and pole sitter Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari in
(L to R): Third placed Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari with team mate and…

Here is the starting grid for the F1 Monaco Grand Prix.

2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Starting grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
3Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari
4Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
6Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
7Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
8Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
9Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
11Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
12Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
13Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
14Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
15Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing
16Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing
17Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
18Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
PL*Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
PL*Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team

*The two Haas drivers will start from the pit lane after they were disqualified for a technical infringement

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will begin from pole position at his home race.

After several near-misses, Monegasque driver Leclerc will be dreaming of glory in Monaco at last.

The Ferraris and McLarens are clearly the cars to beat.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri starts behind Leclerc, and ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.

Lando Norris is fourth, knowing that strategy will be key between the rival teams.

Mercedes are in P5 with George Russell and P7 with Lewis Hamilton, either side of Red Bull's Max Verstappen who is enduring a terrible weekend with his RB20 unsuited to the street circuit.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
5h ago
Starting grid for F1 Monaco Grand Prix: How the race will begin after Haas DSQ
(L to R): Third placed Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari with team mate and pole sitter Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari in
(L to R): Third placed Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari with team mate and…
F1
News
5h ago
Both Haas F1 drivers disqualified from Monaco qualifying for technical compliance failure
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Qualifying
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8,…
F1
News
6h ago
Theory behind George Russell getting new front wing over Lewis Hamilton revealed
(L to R): Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd
(L to R): Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and George Russell (GBR)…
F1
News
6h ago
Sergio Perez blames stickers and traffic for Monaco Q1 exit “disaster”
Sergio Perez qualified a disappointing 18th in Monaco
Sergio Perez qualified a disappointing 18th in Monaco
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Yamaha planning ‘something important’ for Mugello test
Alex Rins, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
Alex Rins, 2024 Catalan MotoGP

Latest News

F1
News
6h ago
Christian Horner hints at future Red Bull “developments” to cure Monaco woes
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo,
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
6h ago
‘Fundamental’ Red Bull kerb-riding issue made Max Verstappen’s car “like a go-kart”
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Marc Marquez 14th to 2nd: “Even without one wing I was riding well”
Marc Marquez, 2024 Catalan MotoGP Sprint
Marc Marquez, 2024 Catalan MotoGP Sprint
F1
News
7h ago
Lewis Hamilton’s unexpected answer to 1-7 George Russell deficit in F1 qualifying
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…