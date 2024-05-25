Starting grid for F1 Monaco Grand Prix: How the race will begin after Haas DSQ
This is how the F1 Monaco Grand Prix will line up
Here is the starting grid for the F1 Monaco Grand Prix.
|2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|4
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|6
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|8
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|9
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|12
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|13
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|15
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|16
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|17
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|18
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|PL*
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|PL*
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
*The two Haas drivers will start from the pit lane after they were disqualified for a technical infringement
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will begin from pole position at his home race.
After several near-misses, Monegasque driver Leclerc will be dreaming of glory in Monaco at last.
The Ferraris and McLarens are clearly the cars to beat.
McLaren's Oscar Piastri starts behind Leclerc, and ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.
Lando Norris is fourth, knowing that strategy will be key between the rival teams.
Mercedes are in P5 with George Russell and P7 with Lewis Hamilton, either side of Red Bull's Max Verstappen who is enduring a terrible weekend with his RB20 unsuited to the street circuit.