Starting grid for F1 Monaco Grand Prix: How the race will begin after Haas DSQ

Here is the starting grid for the F1 Monaco Grand Prix.

2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Starting grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 3 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 6 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 7 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 8 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 9 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 11 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 12 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 13 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 14 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 15 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 16 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 17 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 18 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber PL* Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team PL* Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team

*The two Haas drivers will start from the pit lane after they were disqualified for a technical infringement

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will begin from pole position at his home race.

After several near-misses, Monegasque driver Leclerc will be dreaming of glory in Monaco at last.

The Ferraris and McLarens are clearly the cars to beat.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri starts behind Leclerc, and ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.

Lando Norris is fourth, knowing that strategy will be key between the rival teams.

Mercedes are in P5 with George Russell and P7 with Lewis Hamilton, either side of Red Bull's Max Verstappen who is enduring a terrible weekend with his RB20 unsuited to the street circuit.