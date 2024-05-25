‘Fundamental’ Red Bull kerb-riding issue made Max Verstappen’s car “like a go-kart”

Max Verstappen explains Red Bull's kerb-riding woes during F1 qualifying in Monaco.

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…

Max Verstappen says Red Bull’s kerb-riding weakness left him feeling like he was driving a “go-kart” during F1 Monaco Grand Prix qualifying.

Reigning world champion Verstappen missed the chance to claim a record-breaking pole position and could only qualify sixth-fastest after striking the barrier with his final lap of Q3.

Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez, who was knocked out in Q1 in 18th, have both struggled with the handling of their cars all weekend, with the Red Bull losing time over Monaco’s bumps and kerbs.

“We tried a lot of things on the car, literally nothing made it better, so you’re just stuck,” Verstappen explained. 

“Not much you can do. We really tried to optimise it but at one point when you’re stuck with that… you can see in the second sector we are so bad.

“Just because I can’t touch any kerbs as it just upsets the car too much, just lose a lot of lap time and incredibly difficult.”

Verstappen added: “We went soft, stiff, everything, but the car is like a go-kart, it’s like I’m running without suspension.

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…

“It’s jumping around a lot, not absorbing any kerb strikes or bumps or camber changes. The last corner I think the amount of times I just jumped  almost into the wall is really incredible.

“It’s also not something new. We’ve had this problem since 2022 of course for the last years we had a car advantage and it gets masked a little bit.

“But with everyone catching up naturally when you’re not improving your weakest point you get found out and that’s what happened this weekend.”

Verstappen admitted the issue is a "fundamental problem" and "not something that will be fixed within weeks”.

“First of all we need to understand what it is because we clearly don’t understand it,” he said.

“But we’ll work hard to try and find the problem and then of course try to get rid of it. I don’t know if we can do it this year but hopefully for next year.”

Asked what is possible in Sunday’s grand prix, Verstappen replied: “F*** knows.

“I mean I’m pushing flat out, the car is just super tricky. Went into Turn 1, suddenly I go over the bumps and it just snaps on you.

“There’s nothing that was a big mistake but the car is literally on an knife-edge to drive, it is what it is.” 

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
8m ago
Starting grid for F1 Monaco Grand Prix: How the race will begin after Haas DSQ
(L to R): Third placed Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari with team mate and pole sitter Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari in
(L to R): Third placed Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari with team mate and…
F1
News
21m ago
Both Haas F1 drivers disqualified from Monaco qualifying for technical compliance failure
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Qualifying
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8,…
F1
News
52m ago
Theory behind George Russell getting new front wing over Lewis Hamilton revealed
(L to R): Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd
(L to R): Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and George Russell (GBR)…
F1
News
1h ago
Sergio Perez blames stickers and traffic for Monaco Q1 exit “disaster”
Sergio Perez qualified a disappointing 18th in Monaco
Sergio Perez qualified a disappointing 18th in Monaco
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Yamaha planning ‘something important’ for Mugello test
Alex Rins, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
Alex Rins, 2024 Catalan MotoGP

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Christian Horner hints at future Red Bull “developments” to cure Monaco woes
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo,
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
1h ago
‘Fundamental’ Red Bull kerb-riding issue made Max Verstappen’s car “like a go-kart”
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Marc Marquez 14th to 2nd: “Even without one wing I was riding well”
Marc Marquez, 2024 Catalan MotoGP Sprint
Marc Marquez, 2024 Catalan MotoGP Sprint
F1
News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton’s unexpected answer to 1-7 George Russell deficit in F1 qualifying
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…