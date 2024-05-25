Christian Horner hints at future Red Bull “developments” to cure Monaco woes

Christian Horner has hinted that Red Bull will look to improve the RB20 with a number of “developments” throughout the summer following a difficult Monaco Grand Prix.

Red Bull have been on the backfoot this weekend, struggling with the low-speed, bumpy nature of the Monaco circuit.

Max Verstappen looked like he could have challenged for a front row start but brushed the wall into Turn 1 on his final run.

Unable to improve on his initial Q3 lap, Verstappen was left to secure sixth on the grid - his worst qualifying result of the season so far having taken eight consecutive pole positions previously.

Reflecting on qualifying in Monaco, Horner said: “It’s been a struggle all weekend. The car hasn’t suited the characteristics of this circuit. I don’t think we would have beaten Charles today. Potentially second to sixth was on. Unfortunately, we didn’t get that last run in.

“It’s something we need to understand. The first sector was strong. It was mainly the tight hairpin, and Turn 5 and Turn 10, which were weak areas. The race is pretty much done, barring a Safety Car and so on. We’ll come back fighting tomorrow.”

In recent races, Ferrari and McLaren have introduced significant upgrades to their cars - something Red Bull haven’t done.

In Miami and Imola, McLaren arguably had a quicker car than Red Bull, and in Monaco, it appears Ferrari are ahead.

It’s not the first time Red Bull have struggled at a street venue either, coming unstuck at the Singapore Grand Prix last year.

Horner revealed that Red Bull will apply what they learned last year to improve the RB20 throughout this campaign.

“Look at the pole time, it’s quicker than last year,” he added. “The cars have converged. There is a concept they have followed, from the RB20.

“We’re in year three of these regs, there are diminishing returns. Last year was a unicorn year to win all of those races. We have applied the lessons to the RB20 and there are developments to make to improve this car through the summer.”

In terms of the championship race, Verstappen’s lead will be reduced to just 31 points if he finishes in sixth and Charles Leclerc goes on to win the race.

However, Horner has vowed against complacency given there’s still so many races left.

“You never take anything for granted,” he explained. “Things can change. We’re in a commanding position in both championships but it can change. We’re only one third through the year, and there are a lot of races and points still available.

“There is no complacency. If we can’t win tomorrow, we win as many points as possible, and come back in Montreal.”