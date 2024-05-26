Lewis Hamilton explains “I told you guys” radio complaint in Monaco Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has clarified his “I told you guys” radio complaint during the early stages of the Monaco Grand Prix.

After the race was red-flagged following the carnage involving Kevin Magnussen, Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg, Hamilton sounded annoyed over team radio.

“I told you guys,” Hamilton told Mercedes race engineer Peter Bonnington.

Out of the drivers which started inside the top 10, only Hamilton, George Russell and Max Verstappen started on the hard tyre.

With the race under red flag conditions, this allowed their rivals to change tyres - onto the hards - meaning they could effectively go to the end of the race.

Hamilton had this in mind, explaining the aforementioned radio message to select media including Crash.net in Monaco.

“Well, I think it was going to be long either way, whichever tyre you were on, but I wanted to start on the hard [sic],” he said. “I felt that something was going to happen at the beginning of the race and normally that would create an opportunity to switch over to the hards and go away to the end.

“But I think at the end of the day everyone drove so slow that it didn’t make any difference.”

Mercedes appeared to take a step forward in Monte Carlo as George Russell finished fifth, beating Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

However, they were a clear chunk off Ferrari and McLaren as those two teams battled it out for the victory in the principality.

Despite another underwhelming result personally, Hamilton was pleased to see Mercedes’ rate of development in recent rounds.

“I mean look, I don’t know. I think, I mean ultimately I just try and give my all every weekend and push and give everything for this team and I’m really so happy to see the team’s bringing upgrades and looking forward to see you know the last three races we’ve had upgrades,” he added.

“This weekend, George’s one was a positive as well so I’ll get that next week and hopefully over the next few races we have some more and we can continue to push and try and close that gap.”