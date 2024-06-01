Helmets and liveries under consideration as F1 tries to make cars look better

F1 is reportedly trying to improve how cars and drivers look on-track next season.

Liveries and helmets are key areas under the microscope to address concerns that cars and drivers are not distinguishable enough, Motorsport report.

The Mercedes and Aston Martin, and the Williams and the RB, are noted as looking similar from some viewpoints.

There is less paint on F1 cars than in previous years due to a desperate bid to save on weight, and make efficiency.

That has resulted in greater amounts of black carbon on every car, which has arguably made them look less iconic than the legendary liveries of previous eras.

Talks are reportedly underway with F1 teams to address this issue - but the FIA do not want to create a new rule.

The FIA want to solve the issue through collaboration with every F1 team, rather than forcing through a regulation.

Helmets are also being considered.

Drivers are now more obscured by the F1 Halo, meaning it can sometimes be difficult to distinguish teammates from each other.

“We need to find some way to make people be able to know if it is [George] Russell or [Lewis] Hamilton, but also to be able to easily distinguish the cars,” the FIA’s Nikolas Tombazis.

The FIA also do not want to create a rule for helmets, but prefer if F1 teams solve the issue among themselves.