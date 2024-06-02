Carlos Sainz given bad news by Mercedes, who focus on Lewis Hamilton replacement

Mercedes and Carlos Sainz held crucial talks at Imola

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3,…

Mercedes have reportedly told Carlos Sainz that he will not become their replacement for Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton’s move to Ferrari in 2025 has opened a coveted seat on the F1 grid, and Sainz is an obvious option.

Ferrari’s Sainz has lost his drive to Hamilton so has held talks with several teams, including Mercedes.

But Mercedes informed Sainz at Imola, two weeks ago, that they will not make him an offer to replace Hamilton, according to Gazzetta.

The Italian newspaper insists that Mercedes are intent on putting Andrea Kimi Antonelli into their car.

Antonelli, still just 17, is an Italian driver who is in his rookie Formula 2 season.

But he has twice tested Mercedes F1 cars in recent weeks in a clear sign that Toto Wolff wanted to see how he coped.

Buoyed by what he saw on those test days, Wolff now plans to make the teenage Antonelli his new driver next year, the report states.

Wolff admitted last week in Monaco that, although Sainz is clearly a respected candidate, he was looking elsewhere.

The Mercedes boss hinted that he was willing to lose Sainz to a rival F1 team if it allowed him more time to build up Antonelli.

It has been reported that Wolff does not want to lose Antonelli, in the way that he lost a young Max Verstappen to Red Bull.

Hamilton himself backed Antonelli for the ‘25 drive, and told Mercedes to give him the car.

The bold decision to place their faith in the prodigious talent means that the experienced and successful Sainz must look elsewhere for his next step.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
59m ago
Marc Marquez: Bastianini ‘a rocket', tyre smoke ‘under control’
Enea Bastianini, Marc Marquez, 2024 Italian MotoGP
Enea Bastianini, Marc Marquez, 2024 Italian MotoGP
F1
News
1h ago
Carlos Sainz given bad news by Mercedes, who focus on Lewis Hamilton replacement
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3,…
RR
Results
1h ago
2024 Isle of Man TT Superbike Race 1: Results
Peter Hickman
Peter Hickman
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Enea Bastianini responds to ‘future’ talk: “I want to think about the present”
Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini
RR
News
1h ago
Michael Dunlop pitlane chaos allows Peter Hickman to win at Isle of Man TT
Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Jorge Martin warns “rookie mistake” at Mugello “won’t happen in the future”
Jorge Martin Mugello
Jorge Martin Mugello
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Pecco Bagnaia executes strategy to perfection: “More than this was impossible”
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Explained: Cause of smoke from Marc Marquez’s bike after ‘what went wrong?’ query
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
3h ago
Photographer injured in F1 Monaco GP crash explains scary moment
The Red Bull Racing RB20 of Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing is craned from the circuit after the race stopping start
The Red Bull Racing RB20 of Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing is craned…