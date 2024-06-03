Valtteri Bottas emerges as a “very strong” contender for F1 midfield outfit

Valtteri Bottas is a leading contender to join one of F1's midfield teams in 2025.

Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Qualifying
Valtteri Bottas has emerged as a “very strong” contender to join Haas for the 2025 F1 season.

According to F1’s Lawrence Barretto, Bottas is top of Haas wishlist for next year as they assess options outside of Kevin Magnussen.

As per the report, Magnussen has dropped down the team’s list of drivers for next year given the numerous race-winning drivers on the market.

One other factor against Magnussen is the number of super licence points he’s accrued this year.

The Dane is on the brink of a race ban after an incident-strewn start to the year.

The identity of Nico Hulkenberg’s replacement looks to be certain with Oliver Bearman set to make his full-time debut in 2025.

Bearman starred for Ferrari at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, finishing well inside the points as he deputised for Carlos Sainz.

Haas are keen to have an experienced, proven driver alongside Bearman - and Bottas fits that bill.

Not only is Bottas incredibly quick, he’s always been a team player and would give Bearman the support he needs as a rookie.

Bottas isn’t the only driver Haas are looking at though.

Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix,
Esteban Ocon remains a candidate for the seat, especially as his relationship with Alpine appears to be in a precarious position after the Monaco Grand Prix.

Similarly, Alpine teammate Pierre Gasly remains in the frame should be want to leave.

However, currently, Ocon is more likely to jump ship than Gasly, with Audi also been mentioned as a possible destination for the former Mercedes reserve driver.

