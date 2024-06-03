Esteban Ocon to leave Alpine at the end of 2024 F1 season

Alpine have announced they will "part ways" with Esteban Ocon at the end of this season.

Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix,
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1…

Alpine have announced Esteban Ocon will leave the team at the end of the 2024 F1 season.

Ocon’s contract with the French manufacturer was due to expire at the end of this year.

However, the two parties have agreed to “part ways” ahead of 2025.

Ocon has been heavily linked with moves to Haas and Sauber in recent weeks amid Alpine’s poor start to the year.

The 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix race winner’s relationship with Alpine appears to have deteriorated, particularly in the wake of Ocon’s ambitious overtake attempt on Pierre Gasly at the start of last month’s Monaco Grand Prix.

Ocon initially joined the team in 2020, replacing Nico Hulkenberg.

He scored his maiden F1 podium at the Sakhir Grand Prix of that year before clinching a victory in Hungary.

Ocon helped guide the team to an impressive fourth in the constructors’ championship in 2022 alongside Fernando Alonso.

Speaking of the news, Ocon said: “It’s been a significant period of my life to be racing at this team in Formula 1. While I’ve been here for five years as a full-time racing driver, my professional career started at Enstone back when I was a teenager, so it will always be a special place for me.

“We have had some great moments together, some tough moments as well, and I am certainly grateful to everyone at the team for these memorable times.

“I will announce my plans very soon but, in the meantime, my full focus is on delivering on track for this team and having a successful remainder of the season.”

Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo,
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 on the grid. Formula 1 World…

Team principal Bruno Famin added: “We would like to firstly thank Esteban for his commitment to the team for the past five years. During his time, we have celebrated some fantastic moments together, the best of which coming at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix with a memorable race win.

“We still have 16 races to complete in 2024 together with a clear objective: to continue to work tirelessly as a team to push for the best on-track results.

“We wish Esteban the very best for the next chapter of his driving career when that moment comes.”

