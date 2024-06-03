What next for Esteban Ocon? His three options for F1 2025

On Monday ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, Alpine announced they will “part ways” with Esteban Ocon at the end of the season.

Ocon has been with the team in 2020, taking his maiden F1 podium and victory with the Enstone outfit.

However, given Alpine’s poor form, and the relationship between both parties seemingly deteriorating, it’s unsurprising to see a change for 2025.

But what are his realistic options for next year?

Sauber/Audi

Rumours of a switch to Sauber - which will become Audi in 2026 - have remained consistent over the last year.

While Ocon isn’t top of Audi’s wishlist, he’s a strong contender to team up with Nico Hulkenberg in 2025.

At this stage, it’s quite clear that Audi are waiting to hear from Carlos Sainz.

If Sainz isn’t able to get a drive at Red Bull or Mercedes, then he will be left with either Audi or Williams as possible options.

Esteban Ocon (FRA), Alpine F1 Team Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP), Scuderia Ferrari…

Sainz’s decision will have a knock-on effect.

Should the current Ferrari driver join Audi then that leaves Ocon with two clear options - Haas or Williams.

On the other hand, if Sainz feels Williams, powered by Mercedes for 2026, is the best choice, then Ocon could have an Audi drive.

Haas

One team in the market for a new driver is Haas.

According to F1’s Lawrence Barretto, Ocon is a possible option for the American outfit as they look to replace Kevin Magnussen.

Haas are frustrated with Magnussen’s level of performance, while his incident-strewn campaign has moved him close to a race ban.

Ocon remains an option for Haas, but as per the aforementioned report, Valtteri Bottas could be their preferred choice.

The Finn’s wealth of experience and ability to be a team player would make him a great option alongside Oliver Bearman, who is expected to get a full-time drive in 2025.

Williams

Another seat available on the 2025 F1 driver market is at WIlliams.

Williams are still undecided on which driver will partner Alex Albon.

Logan Sargeant has shown zero sign of improvement since last year, meaning Williams are exploring their options.

Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46. Formula 1 World Championship,…

There have been strong reports of Sainz potentially joining them, while Bottas has been pictured in the Williams motorhome on at least two occasions.

Ocon - and teammate Gasly - have also been linked, although the former’s chances have taken a hit after a report in the German press claimed that James Vowles doesn’t see Ocon as a likely contender due to his history of clashing with teammates.