Zhou Guanyu tipped for surprise Alpine F1 return: “It would make sense…”

Zhou Guanyu could replace Esteban Ocon at Alpine for 2025.

Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Preparation Day.-
Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand…

French F1 reporter Fred Ferret has tipped Zhou Guanyu to make a return to Alpine in place of Esteban Ocon for 2025.

Alpine have at least one vacancy for 2025 after Ocon’s departure was announced on Monday ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.

Pierre Gasly is expected to remain with the team, although the identity of his teammate is still unclear.

Alpine have a couple of internal options available to them in Jack Doohan (their reserve driver) and Mick Schumacher (who races for them in WEC).

Externally, Valtteri Bottas has been linked, as has his teammate, Zhou.

Zhou was part of the Renault fold before joining Sauber at the start of 2022.

On the latest episode of the F1 Nation podcast, Ferret explained why Zhou to Alpine “makes sense”.

“What about Zhou? Who will be out of a seat,” he said. “We know that Geely is very close to Renault. Gelly is a car manufacturer of China which is very close to Renault in France.

“They signed a deal one year ago. It would make sense to have a Chinese driver, even if it’s a French team, who is related to a Chinese manufacturer.

“I think Zhou makes sense alongside Pierre.”

Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Qualifying
Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco…

F1 Nation podcast host Tom Clarkson feels that Zhou “ticks a lot of boxes” and his prior links to Alpine make him a realistic candidate.

“I think the team will want to retain Pierre,” Clarkson added. “Zhou actually ticks a lot of boxes because he was part of the Alpine young driver programme and they want to prove, particularly after everything that happened with Oscar Piastri there’s actually a way through to the F1 team.

“He did an FP1 in Austria 2021 was the first time he appeared at a race weekend. That was in an Alpine so he’s got all the links, he’s got the link to Geely as you say. I wonder if Zhou actually is in pole position to replace Esteban.

“Zhou and Gasly. I think it is not a bad line up.”

Read More

Latest News

RR
News
9h ago
2024 Isle of Man TT: Supertwin Race 1 postponed
Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop
RR
10h ago
2024 Isle of Man TT Supertwin Race 1 postponed: As it happened
Peter Hickman
Peter Hickman
F1
News
12h ago
Sergio Perez secures two-year F1 contract extension with Red Bull
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Practice
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7,…
F1
Feature
12h ago
The knock-on impacts of Sergio Perez’s surprisingly long Red Bull F1 renewal
Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen will continue as Red Bull teammates
Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen will continue as Red Bull teammates
F1
News
12h ago
2025 F1 driver line-up: Who is confirmed and rumoured for 2025 grid?
(L to R): Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the drivers' parade. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes…

Latest News

F1
News
13h ago
Daniel Ricciardo refusing to think about F1 future: “I want to be doing better”
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Race
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8,…
MotoGP
News
14h ago
“Appeal is huge” to join KTM thanks to Pedro Acosta proving the bike’s worth
Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta
MotoGP
News
15h ago
Pramac bosses pen emotional farewell to Jorge Martin as he signs for Aprilia
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
F1
News
15h ago
Zhou Guanyu tipped for surprise Alpine F1 return: “It would make sense…”
Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Preparation Day.-
Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand…