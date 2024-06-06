Max Verstappen tipped to beat Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna in equal F1 machinery

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Practice
Legendary F1 team owner Eddie Jordan believes Max Verstappen would beat Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna in equal machinery.

Jordan spent the bulk of his years in F1 as owner of Jordan GP during Senna and Schumacher winning years.

The Irishman famously gave Schumacher his debut at the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix.

Jordan was unable to retain Schumacher as he lost the German to Benetton.

It also transpired that Jordan handed Senna his first drive in a Formula 3 car in the early 1980s.

Schumacher and Senna are widely regarded as two of F1’s greatest drivers, while in recent years, Verstappen’s sheer dominance has put him in that conversation.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Formula for Success podcast, Jordan made a bold claim about who would come out on top between Verstappen, Schumacher and Senna.

“I was lucky enough in 1982 to find a guy called Da Silva, gave him his first drive in Silverstone in a Formula 3 car,” Jordan commented.

“We went to Macau in 1983 and this guy Da Silva won the race and he changed his name to [Ayrton] Senna.

“So, yes, I’ve had Senna in the car, yes I’ve had Michael Schumacher in the car but I honestly believe hand on heart that if you could get Senna, Schumacher, Max [Verstappen] in the same cars in the same race at a given moment, I think Max would edge it.

“I really think Max would edge it because I think he’s that good, he’s so solid, he’s been racing for a very long time.”

Verstappen is on course to take his fourth consecutive drivers’ championship.

The Dutchman is 31 points clear of Charles Leclerc ahead of this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

While Verstappen has only one won of the last three races - a baron run by Red Bull’s standards over the last 18 months - he remains the heavy favourite.

