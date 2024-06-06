Alpine rule out sale of F1 team: “No way we’re going to give up”

Renault CEO Luca de Meo has dismissed suggestions that the French manufacturer could sell their F1 team amid various rumours.

Alpine have struggled for on-track performance so far in 2024, scoring just two points in the opening eight races.

It leaves them ninth in the constructors’ championship, only ahead of Sauber.

Despite being a works outfit, Alpine have failed to build on their promising 2022 campaign where they finished fourth ahead of McLaren.

Various ‘100 race plans’ or ‘Five year plans’ haven’t worked out for the Enstone-based squad.

Unsurprisingly, there’s been intense speculation about Renault selling the team, particularly with the likes of Andretti wanting to enter the sport.

However, de Meo has ruled out ‘giving up’.

“I want to make this very clear. There is no way we are going to give up,” de Meo told Autocar. “It’s not my style.

“We will not sell even a part of this thing. We don’t need the money. I’ve had people making offers left and right, then talking in the press about it.

“But we’re not interested. It would be stupid and I won’t do it.”

De Meo remains confident Alpine can turn things around, insisting the team has the full backing of Renault.

“Alpine should be one of the teams in F1 with the broadest shoulders, because it has the backing of the Renault Group," he added.

"I don’t think we deserve to be a top team at present, but we’re not in F1 to be tourists so we need to work hard.

“Sure, we’ve made mistakes. It happens. But I think we’re right to put F1 at the core of Alpine, and to paint the car blue to represent a distinctive automotive culture.

“This brand is totally legitimate because it was always in competition. But it can do much better, and I don’t want to miss the opportunity.”