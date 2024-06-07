Sergio Perez ‘really wants to finish’ his F1 career with Red Bull after new deal

Sergio Perez has made it clear that he wants to end his F1 career with Red Bull after committing to a new two-year deal.

Ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, Red Bull announced Perez had signed a two-year contract, keeping him with the team until the end of 2026.

If Perez sees out the remainder of the deal, it will mean he’s spent six seasons in total at the Milton Keynes outfit.

While the Mexican has struggled at times, on the whole, he’s played his part in Max Verstappen’s and Red Bull’s title triumphs.

Reflecting on the new deal, Perez said in Thursday’s drivers’ press conference: “Well, I obviously feel happy once you get an agreement. It really means that both parties are happy with what we got, and happy to move forward. And obviously, we’ve got great targets ahead of us.

“Red Bull is a team that really takes everything out of you. It's something that since I came here, the amount of how intense everything is on track, off track, and it's a challenge you don't have anywhere else. I haven't had that sort of challenge in my career.

“When I sign, I'm really up for it and willing to give my 100%. It was just a very straightforward negotiation. Obviously, I've been in the team for a few years already, so it's always, I think, when you are already there, it's a lot easier to reach an agreement.”

After a strong start to the season during the flyaway races, it appeared that Perez’s extension was a formality.

However, a small dip in recent weeks cast some doubt over whether Red Bull would want to retain him.

Perez conceded that he was talking to different teams but his overwhelming preferred option was to stick with Red Bull.

I mean, you're always talking to two different teams,” he added. “There were other options out there, but for me, my plan A, B, and C was definitely to stay at Red Bull. “

“I really want to finish my career here, wherever that is. It's a team that has given me so much into my career that I'm just really happy. And yeah, I just want to give my best to this team until my last lap.”

Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

In terms of on-track performance, Red Bull have failed to win two of the last races - their worst run of form since the start of 2022.

Given the stable regulations, Perez is unsurprised the likes of Ferrari and McLaren have reduced the deficit.

“Well, I think it's natural, you know,” he explained. “It's the third year of the same regulations. It's natural that teams are coming closer to us. We're finding it harder as well to find performance.

“But, yeah, I think we know where our biggest chunk of performance is going to come from. I don't think we have unlocked that much during the year compared to other teams.

“So hopefully once we are able to unlock some of that performance, we can be in better shape, especially at different types of circuits. But yeah, the competition is super, super high. And I think this weekend there are three or four teams that can potentially get the victory. So I think it's great to have this competition.”