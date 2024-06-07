Revealed: The upgrades Red Bull and Mercedes have brought to F1 Canadian GP

These are the upgrades every F1 team will bring to the Canadian Grand Prix.

Mercedes AMG F1 W15 nosecone - Mercedes rainbow logo. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal,
Mercedes AMG F1 W15 nosecone - Mercedes rainbow logo. Formula 1 World…

Red Bull

Rear wing. Performance - Local load. Re-profiled rear wing flap across the span. Optimising the flap geometry in an interaction from the previous design to extract locally more load whilst maintaining adequate flow stability for all the conditions encountered.

Front corner. Reliability. a larger front brake cooling exit duct. The brake energy for the Montreal circuit is high enough to necessitate an enlarged exit duct from the front wheel bodywork, moving both inboard and upwards.

Mercedes

Front Suspension. Performance - Flow Conditioning. Realignment of track rod and lower wishbone forward leg. Realigning both the track rod and the lower wishbone forward leg to the local onset flow from the front wing reduces boundary layer losses and hence improves the flow to the floor.

Front Corner. Circuit specific - Cooling Range. Increased inlet size. Increasing the brake duct inlet size, increases mass flow to the disc, which in turn increases heat rejection from the disc to the air.

Ferrari

No updates

McLaren

No updates

Aston Martin

Beam wing. Performance - local load. Twist distribution is revised with lower tips. The spanwise loading of the beam wing is modified from the revised twist distribution which increases the load generated, particularly near the tips.

Alpine

No updates

Williams

Front suspension. Performance - mechanical setup. A shorter steering arm is available for this event. This changes the ratio between steering wheel angle and road wheel angle and affects the drivers' ability to control the car.

Rear suspension. Performance - mechanical setup. A new rear pullrod is available. Geometrically it is unchanged other than it provides a larger range of ride height adjustment. The construction is updated to provide a weight saving benefit. The new pullrod design simply brings the car closer to the legal weight limit. It also allows the ride height to be adjusted within a larger range without the need to physically swap the pullrod component.

RB

Rear wing. Performance - Local load. The camber & incidence of the upper wing profiles is an evolution of the previous design. The profile redesign provides more efficient downforce generation than the previous wing, whilst retaining the same range of drag suitable for high-speed circuits.

Front wing. Balance range. Shorter chord and reduced incidence compared to previous flap. This smaller front flap reduces the amount of overall load generated by the front wing assembly, in order to balance the low drag rear wings expected to be used at this circuit.

Sauber

Rear wing. Circuit specific - drag range. Redesigned main plane and flap. The new profile of the rear wing, with a reduced flap and redesigned main plane, fine-tunes our aerodynamic profile for the low-drag requirements of the Canadian GP.

Beam wing. Circuit  specific - drag range. Redesigned beam wing profile. Together with the main rear wing update, this reprofiled beam wing improves the aerodynamic performance in the situations expected to be encountered in Montreal.

Haas

Front wing. Circuit specific - balance range. Less cambered Front Wing Flap without IB hook. Less cambered Front Wing Flap without IB hook.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
19m ago
Revealed: The upgrades Red Bull and Mercedes have brought to F1 Canadian GP
Mercedes AMG F1 W15 nosecone - Mercedes rainbow logo. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal,
Mercedes AMG F1 W15 nosecone - Mercedes rainbow logo. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
36m ago
Luca Marini discusses Aleix Espargaro’s potential arrival as Honda test rider
Aleix Espargaro Mugello
Aleix Espargaro Mugello
RR
News
1h ago
Isle of Man TT confirms final day schedule with three races
Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop
F1
News
1h ago
Max Verstappen warns no quick fix to Red Bull woes despite “wake-up call”
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Race
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8,…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Andrea Dovizioso: “How fast Marc adapted to Ducati is something special”
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Latest News

RR
News
1h ago
Friday's racing cancelled at Isle of Man TT, Saturday schedule update to follow
Davey Todd
Davey Todd
F1
News
2h ago
Charles Leclerc predicts Red Bull to “step up” after Canada amid recent struggles
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Preparation
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…
F1
News
3h ago
Zak Brown gets second F1 tattoo to commemorate Lando Norris’ maiden win
Zak Brown (USA) McLaren Executive Director celebrates with the team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix,
Zak Brown (USA) McLaren Executive Director celebrates with the team…
F1
News
4h ago
Yuki Tsunoda demands “more commitment” from Red Bull after missing out on F1 promotion
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB walks the circuit. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB walks the circuit. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…