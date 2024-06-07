Lance Stroll hits back at F1 critics: “People say he’s super good and I beat him…”

Lance Stroll has hit back at his critics as he makes reference to his qualifying record compared to Fernando Alonso.

Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team in the FIA Press Conference…

Lance Stroll has hit back at critics over his F1 record, pointing out that he’s beaten Aston Martin teammate Fernando Alonso in recent races.

Stroll is level at 4-4 with Alonso in the qualifying head-to-head after a couple of off weekends for the Spaniard.

It’s Stroll’s best run of form relative to Alonso after being dismantled by the two-time world champion last year.

However, there’s still a clear disparity in terms of points scored with Alonso on 33 points relative to Stroll’s 11.

Speaking ahead of his home race in Montreal, Stroll was quick to point out his strong record against Alonso in 2024.

“He’s a two-time World Champion and people see him as a top driver in Formula 1 – and it’s 4-4 in quali,” Stroll said.

“The points are a little bit deceiving because sometimes one guy can have an engine failure. That sometimes differentiates the points at the end of the season.

“I look at my last few weekends, and I think they’ve been strong.

Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo,
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team on the grid. Formula 1 World…

“When I look at pace right now, and speed, like I said, 4-4 in quali. People say he’s super good and I beat him the last few weekends, so take it as you want.”

Stroll’s future hasn’t officially been announced by Aston Martin, but given that his father Lawrence Stroll owns the team, he’s under no jeopardy to losing his seat.

The former Williams driver remains motivated as the team continues their expansion ahead of Honda’s arrival in 2026, when they become a defacto works outfit.

“Yeah, that's where my head's at, for sure,” Stroll added. “Seems to be a pretty popular question that I've been getting asked recently. And yeah, it's super exciting. Everything that's happening at Silverstone and the project with the team and how we've grown over the last few years. And we continue to grow.

“So it's definitely in my mind, too, continue being a part of that, but really focused on Montreal this weekend and enjoy my home race and trying to have a good result this weekend.”

