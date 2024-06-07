Max Verstappen warns no quick fix to Red Bull woes despite “wake-up call”

Max Verstappen has warned there's no quick fix for Red Bull.

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Race
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8,…

Max Verstappen has warned Red Bull’s difficulties with kerb-riding and bumps “takes time” to fix following a difficult Monaco Grand Prix.

Verstappen’s sixth-place in Monaco was his worst on-track finish since the 2022 São Paulo Grand Prix.

The result means his lead at the top of the championship standings has been cut down to just 31 points ahead of Charles Leclerc.

This weekend’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve isn’t expected to suit the RB20 once again, with kerb-riding a necessity to be quick in Canada.

While Verstappen believes Red Bull will eventually get on top of their key weakness, it will take some time to do so.

"This is something that we know is not our favourite thing in the world, but it is something that we are working on to try and make better," Verstappen said in Canada.

"It takes time, this is not something that is solved from one week to the next, but we will try and optimise things.  It has been a problem since day one of the new regulations - and it is not something that we have been able to fix yet.

“Monaco gave us another wake-up call and we've had lots of good meetings at the factory and I feel like there is a bit more focus now to try and improve that.

“Because you can't rely on your advantage, even if the kerb-riding is bad, so it definitely needs to be fixed, but it just takes time to make big changes on the car.”

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…

Verstappen hinted that budget cap constraints might impact how quickly Red Bull are to solve their woes, suggesting it might not be until next year they can completely get on top of it.

"Some things are designed and they might have to be re-designed and you can't do that with the budget cap within one or two weeks," Verstappen added.

"We can still do a good job this year, if everything works out, but at the moment, we still have to try a few things and see what works best.

"For sure, I think some things will be different next year, that are maybe a bit more difficult to re-design this year - but I am hopeful and confident that we can do a better job already this year.”

Read More

Latest News

RR
News
29m ago
Isle of Man TT confirms final day schedule with three races
Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop
F1
News
29m ago
Max Verstappen warns no quick fix to Red Bull woes despite “wake-up call”
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Race
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8,…
MotoGP
News
52m ago
Andrea Dovizioso: “How fast Marc adapted to Ducati is something special”
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
RR
News
55m ago
Friday's racing cancelled at Isle of Man TT, Saturday schedule update to follow
Davey Todd
Davey Todd
F1
News
1h ago
Charles Leclerc predicts Red Bull to “step up” after Canada amid recent struggles
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Preparation
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
Zak Brown gets second F1 tattoo to commemorate Lando Norris’ maiden win
Zak Brown (USA) McLaren Executive Director celebrates with the team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix,
Zak Brown (USA) McLaren Executive Director celebrates with the team…
F1
News
3h ago
Yuki Tsunoda demands “more commitment” from Red Bull after missing out on F1 promotion
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB walks the circuit. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB walks the circuit. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
4h ago
“It makes me laugh” - Carlos Sainz reacts to rumours of signing Williams F1 deal
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Preparation
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Revealed: Pecco Bagnaia's reaction to Ducati signing Marc Marquez
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia