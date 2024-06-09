Jacques Villeneuve’s reaction to Daniel Ricciardo’s P5: “He needs the push”

Jacques Villeneuve has given his reaction to Daniel Ricciardo’s starring performance in qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix, quipping “he needs the push” after his recent criticism.

The 1997 F1 world champion was critical of Ricciardo earlier in the weekend, questioning why the Australian is still in F1 given his poor form and there being no pathway to Red Bull.

Ricciardo has been dismantled by RB teammate Yuki Tsunoda so far this season across all metrics.

However, Ricciardo enjoyed one of his best days of the season so far as he qualified within 0.2s of pole position to secure fifth on the grid.

Ricciardo responded to Villeneuve’s comments after qualifying, stating: "I still don't know what he said. But I heard he's been talking s***. But he always does.”

Villenueve then gave his reaction to Ricciardo’s impressive display.

“Like Christian said, he needs the push, the pressure and it worked. It paid off,” he said.

“It’s working well. The car suits him this weekend and when you have a car that suits you, you drive at your best. That’s one good qualifying. If he can carry on this weekend like this, do five, six more races like this and then he will be fine. Like he said, he’s been lacking consistency this year.”

“He’s been given chances. Even during this whole season has been a tough season and he keeps getting a chance. He needs to show it on track. Today was a good qualifying so he needs to carry on.”

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB celebrates in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1…

Danica Patrick added: “That is all that matters - performing. He has a lot of other things going for him. He’s a great personality, great energy, great with sponsors so these things exist but what really matters is what he does on track.

“It was very honourable of him to say he needs to make sure he can get it together and think very clearly.

“Sometimes things outside of the car can play an issue. It's really about bringing that all together when you get older and you might lose that 20-year-old focus of that one thing.”