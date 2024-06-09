“We’re in the fight” - Lando Norris doesn’t rule out Canadian GP F1 win

Lando Norris has his eyes set on his second F1 win of the season.

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference…

Lando Norris is confident McLaren can challenge Mercedes and Red Bull for the F1 race win at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Norris qualified third in Montreal on Saturday, within a tenth of pole-sitter George Russell.

The British driver’s performance continued McLaren’s impressive run of results as they continue to be one of F1’s front-running teams 12 months on from languishing at the back of the field.

Norris clinched his long-awaited maiden F1 victory at the Miami Grand Prix last month, out-pacing Max Verstappen following a timely Safety Car.

Given McLaren’s strong form, Norris sees no reason why he can’t take another victory.

“I mean, we've had great race pace the last few races,” he said. “So I'm going to have to say yes. I think we're in the fight. It's so close. But you know, George has been the favourite all weekend.

“So they've been very quick. Mercedes has been very quick. And George has done a great job coming into qualifying. So you would say on paper they look like they have…

“They're a bit more comfortable with where they are, you know, from the first run that they've been pretty much at the top of the time sheets and we necessarily haven't. And we've kind of progressed through the weekend a little bit more.

“But Sunday is always a day we've performed very well, like I said, over the last couple of months. So if we can do the same again tomorrow, then I'm excited to see what race we can put on.”

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Qualifying
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…

Sunday’s race could be chaotic due to their being a high chance of rain.

Plus, the grid has been incredibly close with just over two-tenths separating the top seven.

“I mean, I could be in Max's position and not be on pole, but done a quick enough lap time,” Norris added. “So I'm happy. Honestly, I'm happy with third. It's so close. So to be this close with a lap that I didn't think… It was good, but not incredible. And I know George said he didn't get the most out of it, that kind of thing.

“Just difficult conditions, difficult track layout and challenging, which is kind of what makes Montreal what it is, and definitely probably a bit harder this year than what it's been in the past, but still rewarding to come out with a P3, even if we were only two hundredths off pole.”

