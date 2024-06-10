Jacques Villeneuve hits back at Daniel Ricciardo: “I got under his skin”

Jacques Villeneuve's war of words with Daniel Ricciardo continues at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Jacques Villeneuve (CDN) Sky Sports F1 Presenter. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal,
1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has hit back at Daniel Ricciardo as their war of words continued at the Canadian Grand Prix.

It all started on Friday when Villeneuve questioned why Ricciardo was still on the grid, claiming the Australian just finds “excuses” for his lack of performance.

Ricciardo responded after his starring performance in qualifying, securing fifth on the grid in Montreal.

In response to Villeneuve, Ricciardo said: “I heard he’s been talking s**t. But he always does.

“I think he’s hit his head a few too many times. So I don’t know if he plays ice hockey or something.”

Villeneuve then gave his response to Ricciardo, claiming that he got “a little bit personal” and he should consider his responses in future.

“His reaction was a little bit personal and he’s a role model,” Villeneuve said. “Like all these 20, you’re at the top level, you have to be responsible in your answers, professional. “Kids are listening to you. You cannot make it personal.

“I’m happy to have learned that I knocked myself out too often playing ice hockey. But ultimately you will get criticism, you need a thick skin and I got under his skin but it got better for his driving. But it’s not enough, he needs to do more of this.”

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01 waves at the end of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix,
Ricciardo went on to secure a solid eighth-place in the race despite picking up a five-place grid penalty for a false start.

Speaking alongside Villeneuve, former IndyCar star Danica Patrick pointed out that he’s in a challenging part of his F1 career.

“He’s at a very challenging point in his career, falling down from great teams and spending time outside of the car during seasons and having injuries,” said Patrick.

“He even said the other day, I’m not 20 years old with the same focus, I have to be very focused on what it is that you want to do and there are other things that can take away from it so to be really, really buckled down on that.”

Ricciardo sits 14th in the drivers’ standings after Canada, 14 points behind teammate Yuki Tsunoda.

