Jacques Villeneuve’s fresh criticism of “unprofessional” and “childish” Daniel Ricciardo

Jacques Villeneuve has launched a fresh attack on Daniel Ricciardo.

Jacques Villeneuve (CDN). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 20, Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City, Mexico, Qualifying Day.
Jacques Villeneuve (CDN). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 20, Mexican…

1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has launched a fresh attack on Daniel Ricciardo as their war of words continues.

It all kicked off during the Montreal weekend on Friday when Villeneuve questioned live on Sky Sports why Ricciardo is still in F1 amid his poor form.

Ricciardo hit back on-track with fifth in qualifying before addressing Villeneuve’s comments, quipping that the former Williams driver had been hit on the head while playing hockey.

While the Australian did enjoy his best weekend of the year, securing eighth in the race, Villeneuve stood by his comments, stressing the need for Ricciardo to show greater consistency and that he needed that criticism to perform.

Speaking to CryptoSportsBetting.ltd, Villeneuve doubled down on his criticism of Ricciardo, labelling him as “childish” and “unprofessional” because of his reaction to the initial comments.

“Daniel Ricciardo is a hot potato,” he said. “It’s always risky to criticise him because he’s extremely protected by his team and the media and by fans on social media. It’s a burnt subject, even if you say something constructive, you’ll get burnt one way or another and you’ll have a lot of people who get angry.

“Ultimately, the results have not been there. He was really good at Red Bull and since he left them, it’s been very difficult and his return hasn’t been flamboyant. He had a good qualifying session and then an ok race yesterday marred by the false start where he got a penalty and in the end, he scored points because drivers in front of him messed up.

“He kept his nose clean, he brought home some points but that means very little in the context of the season and he needs to do more than that. It’s that simple. The scoreboard doesn’t lie and it’s like that for every driver. Obviously I got under his skin because it made him go faster and even Christian Horner thought that it gave him a bit of a boost and maybe he needed that. At least he got a lot of media mileage out of this!

“What I find incredible is the reaction that some of these drivers have nowadays in the media. It’s completely unprofessional and has nothing to do with the business and it can be personally insulting which is amazing. I can’t imagine Daniel saying that to other media so that’s weird. If he says that someone hit his head playing Ice Hockey, how constructive and how professional is that?

“It’s very childish and people like Daniel are role models and they think that’s the right way to act. You have to be careful with that. I found that really strange when someone says I don’t care what people say. You need to have tough skin, in F1 you will be criticised and you have to take it. Don’t say something childish and insulting.”

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Race
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…

Ricciardo has struggled for form since leaving Renault at the end of 2020 for McLaren.

He was dismantled by Lando Norris, and ultimately dropped for Oscar Piastri.

It’s been a similar story alongside Yuki Tsunoda, and Villeneuve feels like it’s a case of “the truth hurts”.

“I have no idea why Daniel Ricciardo is so protected but he has a huge aura around him,” he added. “Good for him but imagine if he could back that up with results? He’s not lived up to expectations and he’s not consistent so he knows he’s not up to speed and he hasn’t had results that have been good enough. It’s that simple.

“There’s nothing wrong with saying that. Saying it might hurt but you’re in F1, just take it and move on. The truth hurts.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Aleix Espargaro “will put money” on Jorge Martin winning MotoGP title with Aprilia
Aleix Espargaro, Jorge Martin, Qatar MotoGP 09 March
Aleix Espargaro, Jorge Martin, Qatar MotoGP 09 March
F1
News
2h ago
Martin Brundle weighs in on Daniel Ricciardo debate: ‘Never the same driver again’
Martin Brundle (GBR) Sky Sports F1 Commentator. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,
Martin Brundle (GBR) Sky Sports F1 Commentator. Formula 1 World…
Le Mans
News
3h ago
Andre Lotterer: “The passion is there” as he goes in search of fourth Le Mans win
Porsche Le Mans
Porsche Le Mans
RR
News
3h ago
Dave Molyneux retires after Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT
F1
News
4h ago
Lando Norris makes ‘two is better than one’ dig at Sergio Perez’s expense
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix,
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula…

Latest News

Le Mans
News
5h ago
Isotta Fraschini “have only reached 50% of the car’s potential” ahead of Le Mans
Isotta Fraschini
Isotta Fraschini
F1
News
5h ago
Jacques Villeneuve’s fresh criticism of “unprofessional” and “childish” Daniel Ricciardo
Jacques Villeneuve (CDN). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 20, Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City, Mexico, Qualifying Day.
Jacques Villeneuve (CDN). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 20, Mexican…
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Aprilia boss delivers update on Maverick Vinales' future
Maverick Vinales
Maverick Vinales
RR
News
6h ago
Update on condition of Jack Petrie whose crash caused Isle of Man TT red flag
Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT