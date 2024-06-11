Martin Brundle weighs in on Daniel Ricciardo debate: ‘Never the same driver again’

Martin Brundle gives his view on Daniel Ricciardo in the wake of Jacques Villeneuve's criticism.

Legendary F1 commentator Martin Brundle has weighed in on the recent criticism of Daniel Ricciardo admitting he wished the Australian never left Red Bull.

Ricciardo famously left Red Bull in 2018 after growing frustrated with the team over them leaning towards Max Verstappen.

While Ricciardo enjoyed decent success at Renault, particularly in 2020, things fell apart when he joined McLaren.

Ricciardo was dismantled by Lando Norris across the two seasons at Woking, and he was ultimately replaced by Oscar Piastri for 2023.

He’s struggled since returning to F1 with RB with Yuki Tsunoda generally having the upper hand.

Giving his view on Ricciardo’s form in the wake of Jacques Villeneuve criticism across the Canadian Grand Prix weekend.

Brundle wrote in his post-Canadian GP column: “For the record, as it's become a hot topic due to my Sky Sports F1 colleague Jacques Villeneuve expressing his firm opinions.

“I have fundamental respect for all F1 drivers, not least for Daniel and Jacques, because I know how hard it is to drive such fearsome cars under that spotlight.

“Daniel has won eight GPs including an outstanding Monaco victory, scored 32 podiums, and has regularly shown world-class talent.

“But those results were quite a while ago and I wish he'd not left Red Bull at the end of 2018. That was an emotional and flawed decision, he should have faced up to Max in the best car, then he'd have necessarily raised his game even further.”

Brundle believes Ricciardo has never been “quite the same driver again” since leaving Red Bull.

“Ricciardo never seemed to be quite the same driver again,” he added. “

He clearly still does have speed and race craft, as we witnessed also in the Miami Sprint, but something in his psyche or approach is holding that back and it's costing him opportunity and longevity.”

