Daniel Ricciardo “the slight favourite” over Liam Lawson for 2025 RB F1 drive

Daniel Ricciardo is the favourite to drive for RB again in 2025 alongside Yuki Tsunoda.

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) AlphaTauri and Liam Lawson (NZL) AlphaTauri Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 23,
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) AlphaTauri and Liam Lawson (NZL) AlphaTauri Reserve…

Daniel Ricciardo has emerged as the “slight favourite” to remain at RB alongside Yuki Tsunoda for the 2025 F1 season.

Red Bull are still undecided on which driver will partner Ricciardo at RB.

On Saturday at the Canadian Grand Prix, the team announced they had exercised an option in Tsunoda’s contract to keep him at the team for next year.

RB have two options in Ricciardo and Liam Lawson for 2025.

Ricciardo’s experience and marketability make him the favourite currently even though his on-track performances have been somewhat underwhelming.

The Australian has been out-performed by Tsunoda in 2024 across all metrics.

However, Ricciardo did enjoy a strong weekend in Canada as he qualified fifth before finishing eighth.

Sky Sports F1’s Craig Slater believes Ricciardo is ahead of Lawson in the running to race for RB in 2025.

“Yuki Tsunoda has signed a contract extension to stay with Red Bull’s junior team in 2025,” Slater said.

“RB say Tsunoda’s shown enormous progress in announcing his extension, while Tsunoda says it’s a good feeling to have his future decided so early in the year.

“The Japanese driver has comprehensively outperformed Daniel Ricciardo this season, so it will be either Ricciardo or Liam Lawson in that other RB seat.

“I am hearing Ricciardo is maybe the slight favourite at the moment.”

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Race
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…

All signs are currently pointing towards Ricciardo.

According to various reports, Ricciardo is “protected” by Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

With no pathway to Red Bull currently open following Sergio Perez’s renewal for the next two years, Ricciardo’s options are very limited outside of RB.

Lawson impressed during his short stand-in stint for the team when Ricciardo was injured in the middle of last year.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2m ago
‘Four-second’ race difference between Ducati GP23 and GP24?
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez
MotoGP
Feature
1h ago
Fabio Quartararo: I miss the butterflies of a MotoGP title fight, but we’ll be back - Exclusive
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo
F1
News
1h ago
Daniel Ricciardo “the slight favourite” over Liam Lawson for 2025 RB F1 drive
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) AlphaTauri and Liam Lawson (NZL) AlphaTauri Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 23,
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) AlphaTauri and Liam Lawson (NZL) AlphaTauri Reserve…
F1
News
1h ago
Zak Brown labels Red Bull “pretty toxic” and predicts more F1 exits after Adrian Newey
Zak Brown (USA) McLaren Executive Director on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal,
Zak Brown (USA) McLaren Executive Director on the grid. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
5h ago
‘Has Pecco Bagnaia congratulated you?’ Marc Marquez answers…
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Latest News

MotoGP
News
19h ago
Aleix Espargaro “will put money” on Jorge Martin winning MotoGP title with Aprilia
Aleix Espargaro, Jorge Martin, Qatar MotoGP 09 March
Aleix Espargaro, Jorge Martin, Qatar MotoGP 09 March
F1
News
19h ago
Martin Brundle weighs in on Daniel Ricciardo debate: ‘Never the same driver again’
Martin Brundle (GBR) Sky Sports F1 Commentator. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,
Martin Brundle (GBR) Sky Sports F1 Commentator. Formula 1 World…
Le Mans
News
19h ago
Andre Lotterer: “The passion is there” as he goes in search of fourth Le Mans win
Porsche Le Mans
Porsche Le Mans
RR
News
19h ago
Dave Molyneux retires after Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT